Queen Elizabeth II leaves untold billionaire inheritance

Queen Elizabeth II, monarch of the United Kingdom, who died on Thursday, 8, at the age of 96, has never made her personal assets public. But it has increased from 2020 onwards and today is around £365m – equivalent to approximately R$2.2bn.

The British Crown as a whole has a net worth of around £24bn – around £143bn. Buckingham Palace alone is worth $4.5 billion, while the Duchy of Cornwall is worth $1.3 billion. Other properties have lower values, such as Kensington Palace ($630 million) and the Duchy of Lancaster ($748 million).









According to Forbes magazine, the British monarchy as a whole is worth £72.5 billion – equivalent to R$438 billion.

At a time when the monarch’s health is making headlines around the world, there is no shortage of speculation about her finances and the possible inheritance she will leave.

And where does so much money come from?

There are three main sources of income for Queen Elizabeth II: annual payment of the Sovereign Grant (which has been in place for a decade), the private stipend, and her personal wealth and inheritance. The Sovereign Grant is funded by the British people and in the 2020/21 biennium it yielded around R$520 million for the monarch.

She also receives from the Duchy of Lancaster’s property portfolio, which is ultimately a private purse.

As for the spectacularly expensive jewelry she wears, it’s not her property. In fact, the jewels belong to the monarch who is on the throne, meaning she could never trade them in any way whatsoever.