Queen Elizabeth II: the monarch and her passion for cars

Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday (8/9) at the age of 96. The announcement was made by the British Royal Family’s social media. The monarch leaves a history full of curious facts, such as her passions for dogs and cars.
Born in 1926, Elizabeth was also known for being a car fan. In 1945, during World War II, she served in the British Army as a driver and mechanic.
A curious fact about the Queen was that she was the only person in the UK allowed to drive without a license, which she never had. This situation was explained by the fact that, there, the driver’s license is issued ‘in the name of the Queen’, which gives her the right to waive the document.
Land Rover Defender
In addition to loving Corgi puppies, Queen Elizabeth II also loved Land Rover vehicles. With more than 30 examples of different years and versions, the manufacturer produced a Land Rover Defender 2002 especially for her.
In recent years, Elizabeth II has been frequently photographed driving some of her Royal Land Rovers, all equipped with a figurine of a Labrador dog in the middle of the hood.
In May 2002, Queen Elizabeth II received as a gift a Bentley limousine, a luxury model in burgundy with a black roof. The gift was given by the British Business Consortium in honor of the Golden Jubilee. Like all official cars of Queen Elizabeth II, the Bentley limousine also sported a plaque with the monarch’s personal coat of arms on the roof.
Car parades for Queen Elizabeth II
When Queen Elizabeth II turned 90 in 2017, vintage cars were parked in the courtyard of Buckingham Palace in London. It was a part of an exhibition of 90 historic motor vehicles built in Britain. More proof of the queen’s unconditional interest in all types of cars.
Cars have always been a separate attraction in the life and celebrations of Queen Elizabeth II. During the Platinum Pageant on 5 June this year, a vintage car parade through the Mall in London marked part of the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations. There were four days of national celebrations to honor the historic moment, with a full-day contest highlighting the monarch’s record of 96 years on the throne.
Range Rover
In April 2022, the Queen was last seen driving. The vehicle was a third-generation Range Rover, launched in 2001, which has been out of production for over 10 years.
