Queen Elizabeth II: the monarch and her passion for cars

Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday (8/9) at the age of 96. The announcement was made by the British Royal Family’s social media. The monarch leaves a history full of curious facts, such as her passions for dogs and cars.

Born in 1926, Elizabeth was also known for being a car fan. In 1945, during World War II, she served in the British Army as a driver and mechanic.

In this April 1945 photo, then-Princess Elizabeth poses with her ambulance. The longest-lived monarch in UK history served in the British Army’s Home Guard driving ambulances during World War II. (Image: Ministry of Information/Public domain)

A curious fact about the Queen was that she was the only person in the UK allowed to drive without a license, which she never had. This situation was explained by the fact that, there, the driver’s license is issued ‘in the name of the Queen’, which gives her the right to waive the document.

Queen Elizabeth driving her Daimler Regency Empress by Hooper with Prince Charles and Princess Anne

Land Rover Defender

In addition to loving Corgi puppies, Queen Elizabeth II also loved Land Rover vehicles. With more than 30 examples of different years and versions, the manufacturer produced a Land Rover Defender 2002 especially for her.

Land Rover Defender 2002 (Image: Internet/Reproduction) Land Rover Defender 1948 (Image: Internet/Reproduction)

In recent years, Elizabeth II has been frequently photographed driving some of her Royal Land Rovers, all equipped with a figurine of a Labrador dog in the middle of the hood.

In May 2002, Queen Elizabeth received a Bentley limousine as a Golden Jubilee gift.

In May 2002, Queen Elizabeth II received as a gift a Bentley limousine, a luxury model in burgundy with a black roof. The gift was given by the British Business Consortium in honor of the Golden Jubilee. Like all official cars of Queen Elizabeth II, the Bentley limousine also sported a plaque with the monarch’s personal coat of arms on the roof.

Car parades for Queen Elizabeth II

When Queen Elizabeth II turned 90 in 2017, vintage cars were parked in the courtyard of Buckingham Palace in London. It was a part of an exhibition of 90 historic motor vehicles built in Britain. More proof of the queen’s unconditional interest in all types of cars.

During Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee June 5, 2022, a vintage car parade through the Mall in London

Cars have always been a separate attraction in the life and celebrations of Queen Elizabeth II. During the Platinum Pageant on 5 June this year, a vintage car parade through the Mall in London marked part of the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations. There were four days of national celebrations to honor the historic moment, with a full-day contest highlighting the monarch’s record of 96 years on the throne.

Vintage car display in front of Buckingham Palace in London in honor of the Queen

Range Rover

In April 2022, the Queen was last seen driving. The vehicle was a third-generation Range Rover, launched in 2001, which has been out of production for over 10 years.

Queen Elizabeth was last seen driving in April 2022, in celebration of her 96th birthday. Monarch drove the vehicle around his country house in Sandringham, in the county of Norfolk (inland England).

