Queen Elizabeth’s Death Gives Kate Middleton Unprecedented Title Only Diana Inherited

Prince William’s wife Kate Middleton, also known as the Duchess of Cambridge, will be able to inherit an unprecedented title within British royalty after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, announced this Thursday (8). According to Bristol Live, Kate Middleton, as well as Princess Diana, the last member of the monarchy to hold the title, could become the Princess of Wales.

Just like Prince Charles, who assumed the throne and became King Charles after the Queen’s death, was nicknamed Prince of Walesthe title is handed over as the family member moves up the line of succession, as is the case with William and Kate. Now first in line, William will become the Prince of Wales and Kate Middleton the Princess of Walesa title that only Diana, William’s mother, inherited by marrying Charles.

The title in question was refused by Camilla, who claimed respect for Princess Diana, who became a topic on the internet after the death of Queen Elizabeth. According to British Travel Heritage, Kate must do different from Camilla and agree to become the Princess of Wales in honor of Diana.

the title of Duke of Cambridge from William will pass to George, second in line to the throne. The next Duchess of Cambridge will inherit the name when George marries.

Meghan Markle does not travel with Harry to Scotland to visit Queen Elizabeth

Prior to the official announcement of Queen Elizabeth II’s death, The Guardian reported that Meghan Markle, who is looking to increase the family, was not on her way to Scotland with Prince Harry. The couple lives in the United States, but was in England because of a social event that was planned.

In addition to Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton and her three children did not travel to Scotlandwhere the Queen was under medical supervision.