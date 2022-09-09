Quinoa helps prevent diabetes and heart disease, study reveals

We’ve talked here on Só Notícia Boa several times about the benefits of quinoa for improving health, mood and weight reduction. Now research done in Spain shows that the same quinoa also helps prevent diabetes and heart disease.

“We compared blood sugar patterns and found that when participants ate quinoa, their blood sugar spike was lower than with their usual diet. This is crucial because these post-meal blood sugar spikes are a determining factor in the progression of type 2 diabetes,” said researcher Diana Rizzolo, from the Open University of Catalonia.

Heart disease

Research has also shown that the quinoa-based diet helps control blood lipid levels, which is why researchers believe it may be helpful in controlling high cholesterol and other factors associated with heart risk.

“Quinoa contains a high level of unsaturated fats, antioxidants and polyphenols, with clear cardiovascular benefits. This pseudocereal also contains high levels of betaine, a compound capable of regulating homocysteine ​​levels and preventing the onset of coronary heart disease,” said the professor.

Quinoa properties

Quinoa is a pseudocereal originating in the Andes, it has an exceptionally high nutritional value, being extremely rich in B vitamins and vitamins E and C, in addition to minerals such as calcium, iron and magnesium.

Small grains are also a good source of complex carbohydrates and fiber, as well as containing a high concentration of protein with all the essential amino acids – everything we have to include in our diet.

Due to these nutritional properties, it has been hypothesized that a quinoa-based diet could have a positive impact on certain cardiovascular diseases and other metabolic diseases such as type 2 diabetes.

“We did a review to see what the scientific literature had to say about all the benefits attributed to quinoa and found that there was no previous scientific evidence, only hypotheses, and that all studies done in the past focused only on components or nutrients, without take into account the food as a whole,” explained the teacher

Quinoa against diabetes

Based on all this, and given all the possible benefits attributed to quinoa, Professor Diana and her team set out to see what would happen if they removed carbohydrate-rich foods from someone’s diet, causing faster increases in blood glucose levels. blood, and replace them with quinoa and foods made from this pseudocereal.

The aim was to determine whether this substitution could have a positive impact on preventing type 2 diabetes in people at high risk of developing the disease.

And it worked!

The blood sugar spike was lower in people who ate quinoa than in those who ate a regular diet.

The article “Glycaemia Fluctuations Improvement in Old-Age Prediabetic Subjects Consuming a Quinoa-Based Diet: A Pilot Study” was published in the journal Nutrients.

With information from the Daily Health