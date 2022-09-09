Rafa Kalimann goes through difficulties while hiking in Rio, shares the challenges and shoots: “I regretted it”

Former BBB and digital influencer Rafa Kalimann took advantage of the bicentennial of independence, this Wednesday (07), to enjoy nature and decided to go on a trail with friends in Rio de Janeiro. But the ride didn’t go exactly as she had hoped and she had a hard time reaching the end of the ride.

The place chosen for the adventure was the Tijuca National Park, in Rio de Janeiro, a destination much sought after by hikers and nature lovers. In the Stories on her official Instagram account, José Loreto’s girlfriend showed her followers the result of this adventure, with a stunning look. Also in Stories, she reported difficulties she encountered in some parts.

The point is that the ex-BBB had to climb a mountain to reach a top and be able to enjoy the beautiful landscape. All, of course, with the apparatus that the adventure requires. But even so, the difficulties were great: “‘Now you’ve got to the worst part’ is very stimulating… at that moment, I regretted it again”, she said. However, in the feed, the cat shared a beautiful image of the place and reflected on nature and spirituality.

“I will thank you for every step, every breath, every feeling of the unconditional love of this God who dwells in me. Nothing limits me to believe that the only survival we find for our hope is to see that there is something greater – and that it is not above; It’s inside. We have different ways of looking for that connection and what to believe in, and it’s up to us to respect each other’s search for love. I feel God in everything.”she said in the caption of the publication.