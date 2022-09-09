Ramiro revives Majestic for Corinthians with a memory of how difficult it is to beat São Paulo at Morumbi | Corinthians

Corinthians has not had a good performance when facing São Paulo at Morumbi. The last victory was in 2017, by 2 to 0, by Paulistão. Since then, there have been seven defeats and three draws.

The teams will meet again this Sunday, at 4 pm (GMT), at Morumbi, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship.

In the taboo period, Timão only scored four goals against 12 for Tricolor. In the last six meetings, in fact, only two goals were scored by Corinthians: Ramiro, in the 2-1 defeat by the 2020 Brazilian Championship, and Jô, in a setback by the same score in Paulistão this year.

Remember the goal by Ramiro, from Corinthians, in the classic against São Paulo for the Brasileirão 2020

Shirt 17 of Timão, the midfielder entered the last four matches of Timão. In all, he has played five games since returning from Al-Wasl, from the United Arab Emirates, in the reopening of the transfer window.

The 29-year-old athlete has a contract with the Parque São Jorge club until December and, according to the board, the definition of his future will be until the end of the season. For now, there is no rush to define.

1 of 2 Ramiro at Corinthians training — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag. Corinthians Ramiro at Corinthians training — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag. Corinthians

Remember the duels against São Paulo:

São Paulo 2×1 Corinthians – Paulistão 2022;

São Paulo 1×0 Corinthians – Paulistão 2022;

São Paulo 1×0 Corinthians- Brasileirão 2021;

São Paulo 2×1 Corinthians- Brasileirão 2020;

São Paulo 0x0 Corinthians- Paulistão 2020;

São Paulo 1×0 Corinthians- Brasileirão 2019;

São Paulo 0x0 Corinthians- Paulistão 2019;

São Paulo 3×1 Corinthians- Brasileirão 2018;

São Paulo 1×0 Corinthians- Paulistão 2018;

São Paulo 1×1 Corinthians- Brasileirão 2017;

+ See more news from Corinthians

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

2 of 2 Banner Corinthians — Photo: Reproduction Banner Corinthians — Photo: Reproduction

Click here, download the app and have Timão in the palm of your hand!