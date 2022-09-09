Read Disney+ live-action review with Tom Hanks

Oh, how I wish I was a fly (better still, a cricket!) on the wall of a conference room in the Walt Disney Studios while the details of the new live-action version of Pinocchioio were being defined! Can you see Robert Zemeckis sitting around a mob of executives, having an intense and antagonistic dialogue in which the central argument is: is it too fanciful, for a film with “flesh and blood” actors (apart from all the characters in CGI, of course), for Pinocchio to become a real boy at the end of the story?

Giving the answer would be a spoiler, of course, but suffice it to say that watching the new Pinocchio Disney is, for a good part of its little more than 1h30 (minus credits), a frustrating exercise in trying to find reason where there is none. The changes from the 1940s animated classic are arbitrary and, even worse, underestimate our imagination, the very capacity for fantasy that Disney prides itself on fueling. It’s the same impulse that led the studio to transform the theatrical and mystical The Lion King in a natural documentary devoid of drama, soul and any vestige of visual originality.

The difference is that, here, this mistaken principle in its very conception infuriates even more because Zemeckis’ film is unable to erase all traces of fantasy from a story that includes, among many other things: living wooden dolls and anthropomorphic animals (But not all! That would be too fanciful!) living side by side with humans, an island-fairground where children are turned into workhorses to be sold into slave labor, and a whale (No! Sea monster! Much more believable!) that swallows ships whole.

The juggling is for the details, therefore. The feeling is that Zemeckis is putting the reins on himself – and, consequently, on our ability to take any shadow of entertainment from the genuine qualities that Pinocchio presents as a movie. For example, the director’s vision of Ilha dos Prazeres is dazzling and disturbing in equal measure, leveraged by the animatedly perverse performance of Luke Evans as the Coachman; and rendering of digital creatures like Kreacher, Honest John, and Jiminy Cricket (despite Joseph Gordon-Levitt) enchants for its detail and expressiveness.

These digital creations, worthy of a filmmaker whose career was marked by technological innovation and aesthetic care, perhaps justified the existence of the new Pinocchio if it were a film more given over to fantasy, more detached from the cynical demands of Disney’s intellectual renewal machine. That’s not the case, however, and the recipe goes even further when you allow yourself to think about how the film approaches the grotesque moral fable that is at the heart of the classic by Carlo Collodi.

In an effort to recognize the exaggeration of a story that posits morals of unfettered obedience, to distract us from its conformist undertones and turn it into something else entirely, Zemeckis resorts to satire. More specifically, the new Pinocchio is largely a mockery of the entertainment world, which leaves the poor Keegan Michael-Key with the responsibility of delivering, in the skin of João Honesto queer and drama of the remake, some of the worst Hollywood jokes ever made – including an embarrassing quote from a certain star of Star Trek and Wonder Woman and another that plays with a profession beyond contemporary.

That extra dose of cynicism, that nod to the adults in the room, is what defines Pinocchio and, at the end of the day, almost all of Disney’s live-action remakes. They transform into arbitrary and disaffected calculation, into a profound lack of imagination, what were once flawed stories, but full of possibility. Fans of the studio’s catalog, and of cinema in general, have nothing to lose.