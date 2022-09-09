Readjustment in the SUS table can guarantee the nursing floor

posted on 09/07/2022 03:55



(credit: Pedro Gontijo / Senate Presidency)

The proposal to readjust the values ​​of the table of procedures of the Unified Health System (SUS) to finance the national salary floor for nursing gained strength, after the meeting, yesterday, between the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), and the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Luís Roberto Barroso. Law No. 14,314/2022, which regulates the floor, was suspended in the STF last week. At the meeting between Pacheco and Barroso, three possibilities were raised: the correction of the SUS table; the exemption of the payroll of health establishments; and the offsetting of the states’ debt with the Union. However, Pacheco sees greater viability in guaranteeing the resource via SUS.

“I think it is the most viable way, and I really hope the collaboration of the Executive Power, the understanding of the dilemma we are facing. Senate. Pacheco said he has scheduled meetings with members of the federal government, but is seeking an agenda with the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, and the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga. “The dilemma is how to reconcile the law with the fiscal issue of the municipalities. Private hospitals can do this more quickly with the exemption of the payroll”, highlighted the president of the Senate.

The decision of Minister Barroso determined that, within 60 days of suspension of the law, private and public entities interested in the matter provide clarification on the budgetary impacts of the floor, as well as the need to adopt measures that solve the problem, once that entities in the health sector claim that the increase in expenses can lead to a reduction in staff and the elimination of hospital beds.

“This judicialization gives rise to a sense of urgency in the solution of the source of funding for the national level of nursing. I felt from Minister Barroso the absolute willingness to solve the problem. I hope that the conciliation process will be very fast. National Congress) to make the law we voted for prevail”, highlighted Pacheco.

Urgency

Also in May, the Chamber of Deputies approved the urgent procedure for Bill No. among the beneficiaries of the payroll exemption (Law 12,546/11). At that time, the proposal already aimed to facilitate the implementation of the nursing floor. The rapporteur of the matter, Pedro Westphalen (PP-RS), is in favor of the measure, according to the referral to the plenary.

“The agreement of an understanding to make possible the payment of the national nursing floor becomes increasingly concrete. The path will be the exemption of the sector’s payroll, the correction of the SUS procedure table, the allocation of oil royalties and the compensation of the debt of the states with the Union. Thus, the economic viability already exists”, affirmed the president of the Regional Council of Nursing of the Federal District, Elissandro Noronha.