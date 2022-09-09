Reality runner-up ‘Bake Off Brasil’ dies at 27

Nathan Santosrunner-up of the seventh edition of the Bake-Off Brazil, reality of confectionery SBT , died at the age of 27, last Wednesday, 7, in Maceió, after a cardiac arrest. The news was shared on the baker’s Instagram.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of the unforgettable Nathan Santos. Soon we will pass on more information”, says the text, without giving details.

The boy’s family even used his social network to ask for help in carrying out the funeral, scheduled for 6 pm this Thursday, 8. “Nathan Santos’ family ask friends and followers for help with the funeral expenses. We are here at Nathan’s house trying to solve it, trying to solve it, to provide our friend with the most dignified wake possible,” the text began.

“We are here with his sister, everyone is very depressed and shaken, so we are trying to share this information as much as possible. I ask that you help at least by sharing. When we have more information, we will let you know.”

SBT, the presenter Nadja Haddad and the jurors Beca Milano and Olivier Anquier mourned Nathan’s death on social media. the team of Bake Off Brazil wished the family strength.

“We will never understand the reason for such an early call in human eyes. But we know that, for everything, God has a purpose”, highlighted Nadja.

“I confess to you that I still haven’t been able to absorb this news. My heart is tight, broken into a thousand pieces since I learned that our dear @nathansantoscake has suddenly gone to a higher plane,” Beca wrote.

“A young boy, in good health and mind, talented and very good people who represented with mastery and pride the Northeastern culture with his surprising creations of cakes, whether through the art of the work or the flavors”, highlighted Olivier.

Nathan Santos backstage at ‘Bake-Off Brasil’ Photograph: @nathansantoscake / Instagram

