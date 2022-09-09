Record maintains silence after illicit scheme is revealed by Catia Fonseca

Catia Fonseca said, in a recent interview, that she was the victim of an illicit scheme within Record while she was hired by the station. The statements of the presenter, currently hired by the Band and holder of the Melhor da Tarde, were not well received within the top management of Edir Macedo’s station and had a negative impact on the market.

“A certain person came, a business contact, and said: ‘Look, Catia, we are going to have some actions in the program, your fee is so much, but we wanted to do the following: give you three times more… Then we pay and you pass it on to me’. I said: ‘So, this is jabá, I don’t do jabá. I want to win what is determined that I will win,’” declared Catia Fonseca.

In an interview with Leo Dias, she added about the same episode: “I got there for an artistic director and I said, ‘They offered me this, this and this.’ He said: ‘I don’t think you understand’. I said I understood… I didn’t understand”, she said, who later concluded that that director was also involved in the scheme.

“It was known. I turned the bad guy over to the crime boss. At the time, I didn’t think. It was one group, this one and another. He didn’t act alone. It didn’t hit me then.” Catia Fonseca

Catia Fonseca was hired by Record in 1999 to take over the program Note e Anote after the departure of Ana Maria Braga, who had migrated to Globo. She remained in charge of the attraction until September 2000, when she was removed from the post. At the time, she accused Claudete Troiano of having planned to take her place.

O OnScreen contacted Record, but the station did not respond. The report questioned whether the channel knew of the existence of the scheme told by Catia Fonseca behind the scenes. As of the publication of this report, there has been no response.

Catia Fonseca recently ruled out the possibility of returning to Record

In August, Catia Fonseca denied that she is leaving the Band. In an interview, the presenter talked about the rumors that she was in negotiations with Globo and also ruled out the possibility of signing with Record.

“Globo did not look for me. I didn’t talk to anyone. I went to record Porchat, which had been calling me for over a year”, explained Catia Fonseca, at the time. The testimony was on the podcast O Programa de Todos os Programas, led by journalists Flávio Ricco and Dani Bavoso on R7, linked to Record.

Before participating in the podcast, Catia warned fans that she also does not intend to sign with Edir Macedo’s broadcaster. “I said on the air: ‘I’m going to participate in Flávio and Dani’s podcast, but I’m not going to Record, before they tell me to go’ (laughs). It’s starting to become a joke, isn’t it?”, she finished.