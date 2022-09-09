Renato Augusto and Fagner train with an eye on Majestic

This Thursday morning (8), at CT Dr. Joaquim Grava, Corinthians continued the preparation for the classic against São Paulo with the third training session of the week. The match is scheduled for Sunday (11), at 4 pm, in Morumbi, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship.

According to information released by the club, after the warm-up, the athletes performed ball possession work in a reduced space on Field 3. Afterwards, they all went to Field 4 for a tactical activity led by Vítor Pereira.

In the images of today’s training, it is possible to identify Renato Augusto and Fagner training together with the group again, however, Timão’s number 8 is still in a transition phase, and the Portuguese coach is still waiting for how the player will evolve to know if he will have Renato for this weekend’s duel. In addition to the usual starters, today’s training also saw the return of full-back Lucas Piton and attacking midfielder Adson, who also trained normally with the rest of the group and should be available for this Sunday’s duel.

Just like yesterday (7), some athletes from the club’s base categories completed the training: goalkeeper Kauê (2004); right-back Léo Maná (2004); and striker Pedro (2006). Timão continues to suffer from absences due to injury and the call-ups of the Brazilian under-20 team. Tomorrow (09), in the morning, the cast will do the penultimate preparation training for the Majestic. While Alvinegro tries to stay in the front pack with 43 points and occupying the 3rd place, the rival Tricolor has 30 points, five ahead of Coritiba, the first club in the relegation zone, and occupies the 14th position in the Brazilian Championship.