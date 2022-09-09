Rio court orders the release of Flamengo fan who harassed a live reporter | Rio de Janeiro



Jessica Dias, ESPN reporter, has her face kissed by a fan – Reproduction

Published 09/08/2022 17:53

Rio – The Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro (TJRJ) issued, on Thursday afternoon (8), a release order for Marcelo Benevides Silva, a Flamengo fan who harassed ESPN reporter Jéssica Dias on Wednesday night. fair. Judge Marcello Rubioli’s decision prohibits the suspect from attending sporting events with the participation of the Rio club until the end of the process.

The case happened shortly before the game between Flamengo x Vélez Sarsfield for the Copa Libertadores. The journalist made a live entry at Maracanã with fans. In court testimony, Jessica said that Marcelo kissed her on the face and shoulder without authorization. In addition, she also allegedly ran her hand down the back to the victim’s buttocks.

He will answer for sexual harassment and must leave the Benfica prison, where he had been since his preventive detention was decreed. So far, Flamengo and ESPN have yet to comment on the decision.

Marcelo has been married for 20 years, has three children and works as a bailiff in Rio. At the time of the harassment, he was accompanied by one of his children, who is a minor.