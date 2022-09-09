Rock in Rio has pop punk and emo days, with Green Day and Avril Lavigne; see how the 5th day will be | Rock in Rio 2022

Green Day is the main attraction of Rock in Rio 2022 this Friday (9), a day that will highlight the pop punk and emo repertoire of the early 2000s.

The American band comes to Brazil to debut at the festival, in an era dedicated to the sound of origins, again high among young fans

Fall Out Boy, who played on the main stage shortly before, have distanced themselves over the years from their early emo sound, but they shouldn’t give up hits from their heyday like “Dance, Dance.”

The first half of Palco Mundo’s programming will feature hits over 30 in two shows: Billy Idol and Capital Inicial.

On the Sunset Stage, the highlight is a long-awaited presentation by Avril Lavigne, another one who is going through a phase of a return to her roots.

Iron Maiden, Post Malone, Justin Bieber, Dua Lipa, Guns N ‘Roses, Coldplay and Green Day are the headliners of Rock in Rio 2022.

All tickets for the ninth edition of the festival are sold out.

‘STRETCH’: See who takes advantage of coming to Brazil to play in other cities

9th of September, Friday

9:15 pm – Avril Lavigne

19:05 – 1985: The tribute

16:55 – Jão + guest

15:30 – Di Ferrero + Vitor Kley

2:30 am – Neelix

01:30 am – Blazy

00h – Paranormal Attack C

10:30 pm – Vegas

21:30 – Rica Amaral

7pm – Aly & Fila

17:30 – Antidot

4 pm – Mecca

20:05 – MD Boss and Domlaike

17:55 – Choice

4:30 pm – Marvvila

19:30 – Supercombo

6:30 pm – Castello Branco

17:30 – Sebastianisms

16:30 – Number Teddie

8.30pm – Rock Street Band

7:10 pm – Fernando Badauí

5pm – Deia Cassali

15:20 – The Lokomotiv

Rock Street Mediterranean

17:10 – Mariel & Crème de la Crème

16:30 – Wallace Oliveira

15:15 – Celtic Land