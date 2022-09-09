Rock in Rio: Måneskin does ‘algorithm rock’ with vigor – 09/09/2022 – Illustrated

The year is 2022, but it could be 1985, when Rock in Rio debuted, at the show Måneskin did this Thursday. That’s because the Italian group, cast in prime time, just before Guns N’ Roses, big name of the day, makes a kind of retro rock, which refuses the transformations of music in recent decades.

The quartet, who took the stage with clothes in his style, in an androgyny like David Bowie, makes his first visit to Brazil, after appearing on the reality show The X Factor in Italy, winning the Eurovision festival and bursting on TikTok with his version of “Beggin ‘”, forgotten Four Seasons song from the 1960s. But the feeling in Olympic Park was that a very small portion of the public knew the band’s songs.

The previous show on Offspring’s Mundo stage seemed more crowded, and you could see some flashes in the audience when Måneskin played. The exception was the more aficionados, very noisy in the regions close to the stage.

Måneskin started with “Zitti e Buoni”, “In Nome del Padre” and “Mammamia”, some of their Italian-language hits that highlight the group’s average sound – simple, straightforward riffs, energetic beats and screaming vocals. Despite the differences between Portuguese and Italian, in the show this seems to have made little difference, as it was difficult to recognize the language that vocalist Damiano David sang, amid the noisy sound of the group.

“Hi, Brazil, how are you?”, said the singer in Portuguese a few times during the show, claiming to love the language spoken in the country and pulling some “let’s go, fuck, fuck”.

It cannot be said that the Italians lacked dedication and effort, who represent an exception coming from the country on the Rock in Rio stage. Måneskin played the romantic ballad “Coraline”, which was off the setlist, thanks to fan requests, moved and surrendered on stage, understanding the opportunity to be in such a large space with such a short career and short repertoire.

Even for that reason, the Italians sang an a cappella version of Queen’s “Love of My Life”, emulating the classic scene at Rock in Rio in 1985. festival for nearly 40 years.

The setlist had “Close to the Top”, “Supermodel” and “We’re Gonna Dance in Gasoline”, among others, but only excited the versions of other artists. And there were many — “My Generation” by The Who, “Womanizer” by Britney Spears, and “I Wanna Be Your Dog” by the Stooges, as well as Queen.

On “Beggin'”, the audience on the Mundo stage jumped up, clapped and sang along to the hit bubblegum. At other times, indifference contrasted with the quartet’s vitality, all in their early 20s.

Taken as the great revelation of rock in terms of popularity, Måneskin has almost nothing of renewal and seems to have been cast on such a noble stage and time more so as not to displease Guns N ‘Roses fans, most of them on the day, than by the very might. For fans of Guns N’ Roses’ ’80s hard rock, Måneskin sounds familiar enough with the American band.

The show ended with “I Wanna Be Your Slave” and “Lividi Sui Gomiti”, tracks typical of the Italians, with Damiano David screaming, the members thrown on the stage floor or in the audience, breaking instruments and calling the audience to the stage.

Even Måneskin’s acts of rebellion have a vintage flavor. They look like the reproduction of something that was revolutionary and impactful decades ago, but today they are scenes from blockbusters or games that simulate rock instruments.

In a way, the Italian band makes a type of rock that seems generated by an algorithm, like Greta Van Fleet, considered the renewal of the genre in Lollapalooza three years ago. It is a song whose trump card is not to sound original and different, but very similar to what is already established.