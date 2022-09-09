Róger Guedes reaches 50 games for Corinthians this season as the leader in statistics | Corinthians

Róger Guedes’ second season at Corinthians began with friction between him and coach Vítor Pereira and important games in Libertadores as a reserve, but he arrives in September in a completely different way.

The number 10 currently leads three statistics for the season. He was a starter in the last six games and should remain so on Sunday, at 16:00 (Brasília time), against São Paulo, in Morumbi, for the Brazilian Championship.

With 11 goals scored, he is the team’s top scorer of the year. There were eight in the Brasileirão alone, which makes him the team’s top scorer in the competition.

In addition, he leads the squad in terms of goal participation (15), as he also has four assists. Renato Augusto, with ten, is right behind (four goals and six passes for his teammates).

1 of 2 Róger Guedes at Corinthians training — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag. Corinthians Róger Guedes in training for Corinthians — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag. Corinthians

Alongside Du Queiroz, the 25-year-old forward was also the one who played the most games in 2022: there are 50. Timão played 56 games in 2022.

In minutes, he is only behind goalkeeper Cássio, who has played 49 games and played 4,726 minutes with the alvinegra shirt this season. Róger Guedes has 3,806, while Du has 3,748.

Renato Augusto shares importance at Corinthians and praises Róger Guedes

A top scorer for Timão in the year, Guedes surpassed the ten goals scored by Jô in 2021. He is now trying to surpass the 12 goals scored by Vagner Love in 2015 and the 15 that Gustagol achieved in the same year.

Before, in 2018, the top scorers of the year were Romero (12 goals) and Jadson (15). In recent years, the most difficult mark for Róger Guedes to pursue is that of Jô, who scored 25 goals in 2017.

+ See more news from Corinthians

Marcelo Braga analyzes the situation of coach Vitor Pereira at Corinthians

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

2 of 2 Banner Corinthians — Photo: Reproduction Banner Corinthians — Photo: Reproduction

Click here, download the app and have Timão in the palm of your hand!