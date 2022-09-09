Ronaldinho cheers for Ronaldo’s success at Cruzeiro: ‘It will work’

photo: RonaldoTV reproduction Ronaldo and Ronaldinho were together this Thursday (8/9)

Former Atletico star Ronaldinho Gaúcho wished Ronaldo Phenomenon good luck at Cruzeiro and said he is rooting for everything to go well. The former players were world champions for the Brazilian national team and were together this Thursday (8/9), in a live broadcast on Ronaldo TV, the Twitch channel of the majority partner of SAF cruzeirense.



The former athletes, who were once the best players in the world, talked about the people of Minas Gerais, Ronaldinho’s time at Atlético and Ronaldo’s current moment at Cruzeiro.

Ronaldo: “You had a recent spell at Atlético Mineiro. And you made history, by the way. That was the shit”

Ronaldinho: “Very good. It was a wonderful journey there. The people of Minas are very, very wonderful, regardless of whether they are fans of Galo or Cruzeiro, América. The people of Minas were very receptive to me, very affectionate. And I can only thank you for the affection of them all and wish you luck there [Cruzeiro] for you. New club, new job, new everything.

Ronaldo: “We’re going to need it, we’re going to need it.”

Ronaldinho: “But it’s going to be all right.”

Ronaldinho was at Atlético between 2012 and 2013 and was champion of Libertadores, Recopa Sul-Americana and Campeonato Mineiro. In 88 games, the ‘Bruxo’ scored 28 goals and became one of Galo’s great idols.

Ronaldo, on the other hand, played for Cruzeiro in 1993 and 1994 and scored 56 goals in 58 games. The Phenomenon returned to Raposa at the end of 2021, but outside the fields. The former athlete became the majority partner of SAF Cruzeiro.