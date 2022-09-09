Rony, from Palmeiras, enters the sights of a Qatari club

Rony celebrates the goal against Fluminense for the Brazilian Championship (Photo: Cesar Greco/Palmeiras)

A proposal from Qatar football should reach Palmeiras by forward Rony in the coming days. The name of the club was not revealed, but the values ​​are around € 15 million (about R$ 78 million). The information was published by ESPN and confirmed by the report of OUR LECTURE.

The player had already expressed the interest of clubs abroad in other opportunities, but, according to what the NP, the Alviverde board and the athlete’s staff gave the green light to send the proposal for the first time. The obstacle is the speed that the negotiation would need to have to be concluded. The Qatar transfer window closes on September 15th and the number 10 is considered the absolute starter of Abel Ferreira’s team. A hit for 2023 is also not ruled out.

Palmeiras leads the Brasileirão by seven points with 13 rounds to go. In August, president Leila Pereira publicly stated that she would not sell a component of the team’s ‘backbone’ until the end of the season.

– I don’t trade our backbone. To sell, I need to talk to the technician. I will never jeopardize the scheme Abel has in mind to cover cash problems. I have to talk to him before I trade any player, he needs to be lined up. Our priority is winning titles – he said.

Verdão paid €6 million (R$28 million at the time) to Athletico-PR for 50% of Rony’s economic rights at the beginning of 2020. Thus, the club would be entitled to only €7.5 (R$39 million) in a possible sale at the reported values.

Rony has 149 games and 42 goals for Palmeiras. His 18 balls in the net for Libertadores make him the top scorer in the club’s history in the competition. In addition to winning the second consecutive continental championship, the striker also won Paulistão (twice), the Copa do Brasil and the Recopa Sul-Americana. His contract with Verdão runs until the end of 2025.

