Rony sends a message after elimination in Libertadores

Photo: Publicity/Palmeiras

Verdão, who dreamed of winning the Libertadores title, saw that dream go away after a 2×2 draw with Athletico Paranaense. Rony, one of the main players of Palmeiras in the competition, sent a message after the elimination. The player said that the club has total focus on the Brazilian championship.

“As the teacher always says, there are 24 hours to mourn or to celebrate. We know we have 13 finals ahead of us. We learned from the last game and we will take it to the sequence of the Brazilian Championship”said.

Abel Ferreira asks Palmeiras to ‘raise their heads’

Fearing that the team will collapse after another elimination. Coach Abel Ferreira gave a speech to the players after Palmeiras’ elimination in Libertadores.

“I don’t know any warrior who doesn’t have scars, and this is another one this year. One in the (Brazilian) Cup, for the way it was, and today for the way it was”, started saying.

Like Rony, the coach also asked for full focus on the Brasileirão. Now, according to him, Palmeiras will have 13 finals until the end of the competition. Abel also asked everyone to do their best so that the club can finish the winning championship.

“We have 13 finals to go with that attitude. 13 finals to the end. That’s what you have to get in your heads”, said the Portuguese, referring to the remaining rounds of the Brasileirão. We only have one obligation: each one to give the best they know and can in their role. I don’t ask for anything else. That is our only obligation as a team, that you stick together at all times,” he said.

Palmeiras is leader of the Brazilian Championship with 51 points, seven more than Flamengo, second in the competition with 44 points.