Sainz responds and leads second free practice at Italian GP – Formula 1 News

ALL ABOUT F1 FREE TRAINING FRIDAY IN ITALY | briefing

What the first day of Formula 1 activities in Monza, this Friday (9), showed as a scenario is that once again there is balance between Red Bull and Ferrari to open a weekend. After the 1-2 in FP1, the Italian team returned to lead in the second free practice. Carlos Sainz, this time, left the red-taurine cars behind and was the fastest.

Just like earlier, however, the result does not represent a large advantage. Max Verstappen tried fewer soft-tyre-launched laps than Sainz and finished roughly. The difference was just 0s143 and second place. Charles Leclerc was third, just 0s050 slower than the Dutchman. Proximity is real.

Sainz’s situation is not one of the greatest of optimisms. The Spaniard changed the entire power unit and will start in the last positions of the Italian GP. A lot of people have penalties, but, at least so far, only Sainz, Lewis Hamilton and Yuki Tsunoda are guaranteed to be at the end of the line. If no one joins them, the three will be between positions 18 and 20, in order to be defined by the ranking.

Behind the top three, the best of the rest was Lando Norris. The Englishman was 0s6 slower than Sainz and less than 0s1 ahead of George Russell. Sergio Pérez, Hamilton, Esteban Ocon, Fernando Alonso and Alexander Albon finished the top-10.

O BIG PRIZE accompanies LIVE and IN REAL TIME all activities of the Formula 1 Italian GP. On Saturday, FP3 starts at 8 am (GMT-3 from Brasília) and qualifying starts at 11 am.

Carlos Sainz is punished, but despite this, he accelerates (Photo: Ferrari)

Check out how TL2 went:

No worries about weather changes for the second free practice of the Italian GP. With 27°C ambient temperature, sun and 37°C on asphalt. The biggest issues were the weekend’s many penalties: Lewis Hamilton, Carlos Sainz and Yuki Tsunoda would start from the back of the line, while Max Verstappen, Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Pérez all had lesser penalties.

Sainz was one of those who opened the track as soon as the green flag arrived: along with him, Fernando Alonso, Mick Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel. The Ferrari driver used medium tires and went straight for a timed lap. It is worth noting that Pirelli has used the intermediate range of tires for the weekend: C2, C3 and C4.

If Carlos scored 1min23s156 straight away, Max Verstappen appeared on the track soon after to set 1min23s021 and already took the lead. As happened earlier, the track was filled with people in the first few minutes of activity. Sergio Pérez was third, but Charles Leclerc still owed a lap.

The reason was probably that it was already ready to test real launched turns. Even with medium tyres, practically general choice from the beginning of the training, he did 1min22s307 and already improved until the lap that gave him the lead in FP1.

Lando Norris during FP2 at Monza (Photo: AFP)

Alpine has not yet decided what it will do with the seat next to Esteban Ocon for 2023, but it already had a world champion in the garage. Unfortunately for her, a champion in the world of football: striker Olivier Giroud, from Milan, winner of the World Cup with the France team, in 2018. On the track, Fernando Alonso was doing well and surpassing the time of Lewis Hamilton.

While Mercedes had started the weekend trying to figure out how far to Ferrari and Red Bull it is, Alpine was aiming for the Silver Arrows and putting itself at a good advantage over McLaren on Friday. Meanwhile, Daniel Ricciardo, Schumacher, Esteban Ocon and Alexander Albon tested hard tyres.

After 15 minutes, the soft tires started to appear on the track and immediately started to be reflected in the classification. Valtteri Bottas jumped to fourth with Alfa Romeo, but the fall was swift. George Russell and Pérez jumped ahead, as did Alexander Albon and even teammate Guanyu Zhou. Things were getting back to normal.

If you could say that Alpine was looking at Mercedes after the first practice and 15 minutes, McLaren protested: Lando Norris climbed the top-3, while Ricciardo was momentarily among the ten frontiers.

There, finally, the first serious problem of the weekend. With just under 30 minutes left, Schumacher stopped the car outside the track first. The reason was order from Haas, noticing an issue of some order in the car. Red flag and interruption.

Mick Schumacher had problems in FP2 (Photo: Haas F1 Team)

With half the training session and a red flag, Verstappen was in the lead and had exactly 0s500 ahead of Leclerc. Norris, Sainz, Hamilton, Alonso, Albon, Pérez, Ricciardo and Zhou rounded out the top-10.

After seven minutes, training resumed with 25 more to go. The rush on the soft tires was still true. It didn’t take long for Sainz to clock 1min21s664 and take the lead.

In fact, despite more people with softs on the track when training resumed, it was already noticeable to see people testing the race pace right away. This was the case with Verstappen and Hamilton, already on medium tyres, for example, as well as Alonso and Norris.

The track no longer has new fast laps. Russell was warning on the radio that the use of the recovered energy had to improve. Although almost all the drivers were in action, with only Schumacher stopped, nothing much happened. Most exciting was Leclerc twice escaping the track while doing his race simulation.

One of those quick escapes, yielded a yellow flag and then the warning from the direction of proof that Tsunoda would be investigated for not slowing down when he passed her. Either way, he’d stay after practice. The Japanese already opened the weekend punished precisely for having five warnings from the FIA, one over the limit.

But it was just that. The punished Sainz led the same practice and had Verstappen and Leclerc on his tail.

F1 2022, Italian GP, ​​Monza, FP2:

1 C SAINZ Ferrari 1:21,664 23 two M VERSTAPPEN Red Bull Honda 1:21,807 +0.143 26 3 C LECLERC Ferrari 1:21,857 +0.193 22 4 L NORRIS McLaren Mercedes 1:22,338 +0.674 28 5 G RUSSELL mercedes 1:22,386 +0.722 23 6 S PEREZ Red Bull Honda 1:22,394 +0.730 25 7 L HAMILTON mercedes 1:22,503 +0.839 24 8 AND OCON alpine 1:22,728 +1,064 28 9 F ALONSO alpine 1:22,752 +1,088 27 10 ALBON Williams Mercedes 1:22,835 +1,171 24 11 DRINCIARD McLaren Mercedes 1:22,911 +1,247 25 12 G ZHOU Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1:22,938 +1,274 29 13 V BOOTS Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1:22,993 +1,329 25 14 P GASLY AlphaTauri Honda 1:23,135 +1,471 24 15 Y TSUNODA AlphaTauri Honda 1:23,217 +1,553 30 16 K MAGNUSEN Haas Ferrari 1:23,557 +1,893 24 17 S VETTEL Aston Martin Mercedes 1:23,731 +2,067 24 18 L STROL Aston Martin Mercedes 1:23,785 +2,121 26 19 N LATIFI Williams Mercedes 1:23,982 +2,318 22 20 M SCHUMACHER Haas Ferrari 1:24,586 +2,922 9

