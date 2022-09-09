Salaries in IT: Remunerations in the main positions

By 2025, there will be around 800,000 new jobs in the IT sector, according to a projection by the Brasscom (Brazilian Association of Information and Communication Technology Companies). Today, there are already more vacancies than professionals to fill them, and employees are attracted both by this demand and by the good salaries offered.

the management consultancy Fox Human Capital listed the average remuneration in the main technology vacancies in the Brazilian market, in addition to the sector trends for this year.

In a scenario of high and low inflation and interest rates, 2022 is a challenging year, according to the consultancy. But the outlook is positive in the domestic fintech universe, especially in the insurance, agribusiness and technology sectors.

Here, a summary of the moment lived by the technology market and the opportunities for professionals in the area

The vacancies with the highest number of offers

Development;

Infrastructure and security;

Products (PMs, POs, PDs);

Devops/SRE;

Data Analysis (analyst, architect, engineer and scientist).

The most used programming languages

Professionals with knowledge of different programming languages ​​are also required. O JavaScript was the most used language in Brazil in 2021, according to a survey by the GitHub platform. It has also been the world’s most popular language for at least seven years, being especially sought after for machine learning and artificial intelligence applications.

The market is also looking for professionals with mastery of Javascript frameworks, mainly Node, Vue and React.

These are the 5 most advanced programming languages ​​in the world in 2021:

JavaScript;

Java;

Python;

TypeScript

Ç#.

It’s in Brazil:

JavaScript;

Blade;

Sass CSS;

HCL;

Elixir.

how are the salaries

The consultancy listed the average salary of different professionals in the main technology positions. Check it out below:

Directors’ salaries

technology directors in SMEs (small and medium-sized companies) they earn an average of R$29,250, while large companies pay R$38,750.

engineering directors have an average salary of BRL 27,500.00 in SMEs and BRL 32,500.00 in large companies.

And infrastructure directors receive, on average, R$ 24,600.00 and R$ 30,000.00, in SMEs and large companies, respectively.

managers’ salaries

Development managers and heads earn an average of BRL 24,875.00 in SMEs and BRL 36,000.00 in large companies.

security professionals in SMEs and large companies have salaries of R$ 21,775.00 and R$ 27,000.00, respectively.

Data managers and heads earn BRL 22,250.00 in SMEs and BRL 31,075.00 in large companies.

product heads have salaries of BRL 17,750.00 in SMEs and BRL 24,750.00 in large companies.

AND technology managers receive, on average, R$ 25,500.00 in SMEs and R$ 32,000.00 in large companies.

Engineers and Leaders Salaries

Tech leads have salaries of R$ 17,500.00 and R$ 21,000.00, in SMEs and large companies, respectively.

product managers receive BRL 14,750.00 and BRL 18,750.00, respectively.

product ownersBRL 10,750.00 and BRL 13,500.00, respectively.

Pproduct designersBRL 11,000.00 and BRL 13,000.00, respectively.

SRE professionals (Site Reliability Engineering) and DevOpsBRL 14,500.00 and BRL 18,500.00respectively.

software architectsBRL 16,500.00 and BRL 18,500.00respectively.

Agile coaches and Scrum mastersBRL 13,500.00 and BRL 16,000.00respectively.

QA engineersBRL 12,500.00 and BRL 15,000.00respectively.

data engineersBRL 11,500.00 and BRL 16,500.00respectively.

Data Scientists and BIBRL 7,750.00 and BRL 12,000.00respectively.

Developer salaries

In CLT positions, Tech recruiters earn, on average, R$6,250.00 in SMEs and R$9,250.00 in large companies. As a PJ, they have salaries of BRL 10,000.00 in SMEs and BRL 14,750.00 in large companies.

Senior full stack developers CLT receive BRL 13,000.00 in SMEs and BRL 15,500.00 in large companies. PJ professionals earn BRL 20,750.00 and BRL 24,750.00.

Senior front end developers CLT have an average salary of BRL 13,000.00 in SMEs and BRL 15,275.00 in large companies. As a PJ, the remuneration is R$ 21,000.00 and R$ 24,250.00, respectively.

Senior backend developers CLT have an average salary of BRL 14,300.00 in SMEs and BRL 16,900.00 in large companies. As a PJ, the remuneration is R$ 23,250.00 and R$ 27,000.00, respectively.

senior mobile developers CLT receive BRL 14,700.00 and BRL 17,500.00 in SMEs and large companies, respectively. Corporate professionals receive BRL 23,500.00 and BRL 28,000.00, respectively.

