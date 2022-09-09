Santos announces the renewal of Lucas Barbosa’s contract until 2026

Santos announced this Thursday afternoon (8) the renewal of the attacking midfielder Lucas Barbosa, 21, until July 31, 2026. The player received a salary increase. The previous agreement was valid until August 2025.

Born in Bebedouro, in the interior of São Paulo, Lucas Barbosa arrived in the youth categories of Santos in 2019, after drawing attention playing for Grêmio Novorizontino. The attacking midfielder came to play for the professionals in two matches in early 2021, but returned to the under-20 team afterwards.

“It’s a very special moment for me and for my whole family. Playing for Santos means much more than just playing football. It’s a dream come true for me and my parents. And renewing the contract is another step to keep fighting for my goals. I hope to honor this shirt and delivery will not be lacking”, affirmed Menino da Vila.

This season, Lucas Barbosa ‘exploded’ in the Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior, Brazil’s main youth tournament, Lucas Barbosa was one of the biggest highlights in Santos’ runner-up and ended the competition as the club’s top scorer, with six goals scored.

Shortly after the end of Copinha, the attacking midfielder rose once and for all to the professional team. So far there have been 30 games played, with three goals scored and four assists.

“He’s an athlete who did a wonderful job in this year’s Copinha, he was one of the main highlights and soon afterwards he went up to the top team. There’s still a lot to evolve and I know it will bring joy to our fans. Lucas’ renewal it is part of the work we are doing to value our Meninos da Vila more and more”, said president Andres Rueda.

With a renewed contract, Lucas Barbosa is available to coach Lisca for the duel with Ceará this Saturday (10), at 4:30 pm, at Arena Castelão, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship. With Santos currently in 10th place with 34 points, the attacking midfielder wants to win in Fortaleza for the team to continue fighting for a spot in the 2023 Conmebol Libertadores.

“Since when Professor Lisca arrived, we have been saying that our objective is to put Santos FC back in the Libertadores. The objective is still close and we will try to win again to continue fighting for this spot. We know it will be a difficult game There in Ceará it is very hot and the field is very difficult to play, but we are working well during the week and I hope to help to achieve this victory on Saturday”, he concluded.