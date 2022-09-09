Santos renews contract with Lucas Barbosa until July 2026 | saints

Santos announced, this Thursday, the contract renewal of attacking midfielder Lucas Barbosa until July 31, 2026. The 21-year-old’s old contract would end in August 2025.

Barbosa arrived in the youth categories of Peixe in 2019. The attacking midfielder played for the professionals in two matches in early 2021, but returned to the under-20 team. This season, the player gained prominence in the Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior, being one of the top scorers for Santos, who finished as runner-up in the tournament.

After the competition he was promoted to the main squad. So far there have been 30 games played, with three goals scored and four assists.

– It is a very special moment for me and my whole family. Playing for Santos represents much more than just playing ball. It is the realization of a dream of mine and my parents. And renewing the contract is one more step to keep fighting for my goals. I hope to honor this shirt and delivery will not be lacking – said Lucas Barbosa, to the club’s official website.

Santos President Andres Rueda and Lucas Barbosa during the renewal of the attacking midfielder's contract

According to president Andres Rueda, the renewal of Lucas Barbosa’s contract is part of the process of valuing athletes trained at the club’s base.

– He is an athlete who did a wonderful job in this year’s Copinha, he was one of the main highlights and soon afterwards he went up to the top team. He still has a lot to evolve and I know he will bring joy to our fans. The renovation of Lucas is part of a work we are doing to value our Meninos da Vila more and more – said the Santos representative.

With a renewed contract, Lucas Barbosa is available to coach Lisca for the duel with Ceará this Saturday, at 4:30 pm (GMT), at Arena Castelão, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship.

The attacking midfielder expects a difficult game, but stressed the importance of a positive result for the team to continue with the objective of reaching the classification zone for the Copa Libertadores da América.

–Since when Professor Lisca arrived, we have been saying that our objective is to put Santos back in Libertadores. The goal is still close and we will try to win again to keep fighting for that spot. We know it’s going to be a tough game. There in Ceará it is very hot and the field is very difficult to play, but we are working well during the week and I hope to help to achieve this victory on Saturday.

