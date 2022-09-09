Santos travels to face Ceará with 24 players; see the list

Coach Lisca listed 24 Santos players for tomorrow’s match (10) against Ceará, at 4:30 pm, at Castelão, in a duel valid for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship.

Peixe arrived at dawn today (9) and trains at 5 pm, at Fortaleza’s CT, in the last activity before the duel. Midfielders Rodrigo Fernández and Carlos Sánchez, with thigh injuries, and striker Ângelo, called up for the Brazilian under-20 team, are the missing players.

In relation to the related of the defeat to Goiás, the steering wheel Vinicius Balieiro is the novelty. As a precaution, the third goalkeeper Diogenes traveled. Goalkeeper Paulo Mazoti, defender Alex, right-back Auro, midfielder Ed Carlos and striker Tailson were left out for technical reasons.

The probable lineup against Ceará is: João Paulo, Madson, Maicon, Eduardo Bauermann and Felipe Jonatan; Camacho, Vinicius Zanocelo and Gabriel Carabajal; Lucas Braga, Soteldo and Marcos Leonardo.

See the related ones:

goalkeepers: John Paul, John and Diogenes

Sides: Madson, Nathan, Felipe Jonatan and Lucas Pires

Defenders: Maicon, Eduardo Bauermann and Luiz Felipe

steering wheels: Camacho, Vinicius Zanocelo, Sandry and Vinicius Balieiro

Socks: Gabriel Carabajal, Luan and Bruno Oliveira

Attackers: Soteldo, Lucas Braga, Marcos Leonardo, Angulo, Rwan, Jhojan Julio and Lucas Barbosa