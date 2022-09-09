São Paulo beats Atlético-GO on penalties and advances to the South American final after 10 years

Rogério Ceni’s team played practically perfect and goes in search of another title

O Sao Paulo is at the end of Copa Sudamericana. This Thursday, in the crowded Morumbi, the tricolor team won the Atlético-GO per 2 to 0tying the aggregate score by 3 to 3, and qualified for the decision on penalties.

In addition to all ESPN content, Combo+ gives you access to the best of Star+ entertainment and Disney+’s most beloved franchises. Subscribe now!

This will be São Paulo’s second time in the South American final. The first, in 2012, ended in a title for the tricolor.

The tricolor team, taking advantage of the excitement of the crowded Morumbi, started flying. And after 3 minutes, he opened the scoring with Patricktaking advantage of a rebound after a shot by Luciano.

In the rest of the first half, only São Paulo played, with the Dragon relocked in defense and the São Paulo team occupying the entire attack field. However, the Goiás managed to hold the pressure and went to the interval with a result that classified them.

Despite the tricolor pressure having diminished in the second half, the team reached the goal in the 17th minute, again with Patrick, taking advantage of a cross from Alisson.

in penalties

On the São Paulo side, Reinaldo, Calleri, Igor Vinícius and Galoppo made their charges. And Luciano lost

For the Dragon, Wellington Rato and Shaylon scored. But Baralhas and Léo Pereira missed their charges.

Championship status

With this result, São Paulo advances to the South American final against Independiente Del Valle.

The Copa Sudamericana final takes place on October 1st, in Córdoba, Argentina, at the Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium.

next games

São Paulo returns to play on Sunday, at 4 pm (Brasilia), for Brazilian championshipagainst Corinthiansin Morumbi.

Atlético-GO also plays on Sunday at 4 pm, away from home, against Coritiba.

DATASHEET

SÃO PAULO 2 (4) X 0 (2) ATLÉTICO-GO

goals: Patrick, at 3 o’clock in the 1st and at 18 in the 2nd (São Paulo)

SAO PAULO: Felipe Alves; Igor Vinícius, Diego Costa, Léo and Reinaldo; Gabriel Neves (Pablo Maia), Alisson (Galoppo), Rodrigo Nestor (Talles Costa) and Patrick (Juan); Luciano and Calleri. Coach: Rogério Ceni.

ATHLETIC-GO: Renan; Dudu (Hayner), Wanderson, Klaus and Jefferson; Baralhas, Marlon Freitas, Edson Fernando (Shaylon) and Jorginho (Léo Pereira); Wellington Rato and Churin (Ricardinho). Coach: Eduardo Baptista.