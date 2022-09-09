São Paulo performances: Patrick scores two in the 90 minutes, and Galoppo takes a penalty that puts the team in the final | Sao Paulo

galoppo : was responsible for scoring the penalty goal that put São Paulo in the final of the Copa Sudamericana. Grade: 8.0

Patrick: owner of the game, scored both goals for São Paulo and gave the team the opportunity to dispute the spot in the final on penalties. In the first, he took advantage of a rebound from goalkeeper Renan, from Atlético-GO, and made Morumbi burn after 3 minutes. The second came in the 17th minute of the final stage, after Alisson’s cross. In addition to the goals, he was the one who created the most chances of danger on the left side. Grade: 9.0

Alisson: was the surprise in São Paulo’s lineup and was not responding after losing two goals inside the area. But at 17 minutes everything changed. Alisson provided the assist for the second goal, the one that took the decision to penalties. Grade: 7.0

Lucian: was the symbol of the delivery of São Paulo on Thursday night. The forward was the one who gave the kick that generated the rebound for Patrick to score the first goal. Even in the first half he forced Renan to make a great save. In addition to being important in the attack, Luciano helped a lot in the marking. In the penalty shootout, however, he missed his shot. Grade: 7.0

Calleri: the striker had two good opportunities to head in and missed the shots. Outside the area, he was unable to protect balls or set up effective plays. On penalties, however, he left his own goal. Note: 4.5

Felipe Alves [GOL]: 6.0

Diego Costa [ZAG]: 7.0

leo [ZAG]: 6.5

Igor Vinicius [LAD]: 5.0

Reinaldo [LAE]): 6.5

Rodrigo Nestor [VOL]: 6.0

(Tales Costa [VOL]): 5.5

Gabriel Neves [VOL]: 6.0

(Pablo Maia [VOL]): 6.0

Patrick [VOL]: 8.5

Alisson [MEI]: 7.0

(Galoppo [MEI]): 8.0

Lucian [ATA]: 7.0

Calleri [ATA]: 4.5

