São Paulo will have 14,000 tickets for South American, but load may increase – 09/09/2022

Conmebol’s management will initially reserve 28,000 tickets for São Paulo and Independiente Del Valle (Ecuador) to sell to their fans for the Copa Sudamericana final — 14,000 for each club. The match is scheduled for October 1, at the Mario Kempes stadium in Córdoba, Argentina, which will have a maximum available capacity of 57,000 seats. Prices should be announced next week.

There is, however, the possibility that this burden for São Paulo will increase. The internal assessment in the South American confederation is that there will be a greater demand from Brazilians for tickets, so there are two situations that can happen:

1) Conmebol will allocate part of the tickets of local fans to São Paulo — the entity will keep 29,000 for sale in Córdoba and for those reserved for sponsors and partners, in addition to seats that are blocked for hospitality areas (boxes). This option will depend on the purchase demand of Argentines.

2) With the authorization of Del Valle, allocate part of the Ecuadorians’ tickets to São Paulo. Assessment is that it is possible that the Ecuadorian club does not sell its entire quota, but this scenario would only become clearer a few days before the match.

The 2022 South American final would initially take place at the Mané Garrincha stadium in Brasília. The CBF informed Conmebol in June that it would be impossible to hold the match on October 1, the eve of the general elections in Brazil. At the end of May, the Federal District government informed the Brazilian confederation that it could not guarantee the security of the Conmebol event because public agents would already be allocated to the protection of the election. It was suggested that the game not be played in Brasília on this date.

With no calendar to change the day of the final, the South American confederation decided to change the location, promising Brazil that the Mané Garrincha stadium will host the final of the Sudamericana in 2023. The option for Córdoba was, according to the column, a Conmebol’s retribution to the city that agreed to host the final of the 2020 edition of the Sudamericana, in January 2021, at the height of the pandemic and having a loss as it could not sell tickets.

Another reason for choosing Mario Kempes was because the stadium underwent renovations to the lawn, lighting, dressing room and press sectors in 2021 because it would host Copa América matches. The Argentine government, however, gave up the organization because of the pandemic — the competition was held in Brazil. There is little money to spend, therefore, in the adjustments to receive the confrontation.