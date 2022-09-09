Scientists discover oldest surgical amputation in history

posted on 08/09/2022 05:58 / updated 08/09/2022 05:59



Skeleton found in 2020: surgery required “in-depth knowledge of human anatomy, muscular and vascular system” – (credit: AFP)

Discovered in a remote forest on the island of Borneo in Southeast Asia, the skeleton of a young man brings a new chapter to the history of ancient medicine. This is the oldest evidence of a successful amputation in humans. The analysis of the fossil, detailed in this week’s issue of the natureshows that the procedure, performed 31,000 years ago, was carried out by someone with enough knowledge to prevent the patient, a boy or a young man, from bleeding to death and surviving for about nine years.

“(The discovery) rewrites our understanding of medical knowledge,” says paleontologist Tim Maloney of Griffith University in Australia and leader of the study. Until then, the oldest evidence of such a procedure dated back 7,000 years — it involved the amputation, also judged to be successful, of a man’s arm. Bones with signs of healing were found in 2010 at a Neolithic site in France. There is also a consensus among scientists that early medical practices are linked to the Neolithic revolution some 10,000 years ago, when agriculture and sedentarization raised previously unknown health problems.

Now, the bones of a young man with an amputated foot found in 2020 in the Sangkulirang-Mangkalihat rainforest call these theories into question. The human remains were in a limestone cave at Liang Tebo, an area known for housing humanity’s first figurative drawings, made more than 40,000 years ago. When excavating the lower part of the cave to a depth of 1.5 meters, the team found a remarkably preserved skeleton. The body, however, lacked the left ankle and foot.

Analyzing the material, the team of scientists concluded that the missing bones were not lost in the cave. The fact that the tip of the remaining leg bone shows a “clear, slanted cut” that allows “to look through the bone”, explains Tim Maloney, led the group to conclude that it was the result of amputation surgery. The appearance would not be as regular, guarantees the paleontologist, if the amputation had occurred due to something unexpected, such as a fall or an animal attack. “This presupposes a deep knowledge of human anatomy, the muscular and vascular system”, indicates the article.

According to the authors, the people who operated on the young man had to “regularly clean, disinfect and cover the wound” to prevent postoperative bleeding or infection, which could have killed the patient. Charlotte Ann Roberts, an archaeologist at the University of Durham in the UK, believes that, given the current complexity of an amputation, those who performed this procedure 31,000 years ago may have used medicinal plants to prevent the patient from bleeding to death. “Possibly, a type of moss,” said the expert, who was not involved in the study, in an opinion article also published in the journal Nature.

Altruism

Convinced that this was a prehistoric amputation procedure, the scientists were even more surprised by the post-surgical conditions. Analysis of the signs of bone healing, observable under the microscope, indicates that the patient lived another six to nine years after the operation, dying of unknown causes at an estimated age of 20 years.

For the team, it is unlikely that the amputation was carried out as punishment, as the young man appears to have received full treatment after the surgery. In addition, his condition after the removal of his left foot probably forced those around him to care for him until he died, a condition that, according to the researchers, signals the existence of altruistic behavior in this group of hunter-gatherers.

In Charlotte Ann Roberts’ assessment, these findings “provide new insight into care and treatments that were offered in the very distant past and change our view that these issues were overlooked in prehistory.” Maloney and his colleagues are now investigating what kind of surgical instrument could have been used at that time. One hypothesis is that a sharp stone tool was used in the intentional cut that amputated the young Asian’s left foot.

Oldest mammal lived in Brazil



credit: Rochele Zandavalli/UFRGS/Disclosure

The oldest recorded mammal on Earth lived in what is now Rio Grande do Sul, according to a study published this week in the Journal of Anatomy. The small animal, of the Brasilodon quadrangularis species, was 20cm long and weighed just over 15g. Remains of specimens were found in the early 2000s and have been studied by Brazilian and British scientists ever since.

The material was found in fossiliferous rocks from the Triassic/Norian period, dated to be approximately 225 million years old. After 20 years, advanced technologies allowed the microscopic analysis of the animals’ jaws and teeth and helped the group of scientists to conclude that the fossils were the oldest mammal on the planet. Until then, these animals were described in the scientific literature as having a reptilian biological nature.

“Since they were found (…), these fossils were described as ectothermic and oviparous animals, that is, they would be cold-blooded animals and would lay eggs for their reproduction. Our research demonstrated (…) that they already had diphodontia , that is, only a permanent dentition replacing the milk dentition”, explains, in a statement, Sergio Furtado Cabreira, paleontologist, doctor in geology from the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul (UFRGS) and one of the members of the research team.

Diphiodontia is directly associated, in today’s mammals, with characteristics such as endothermy and lactation. The similarity led the team to conclude that brasilodontids were small, endothermic (warm-blooded) furry animals and had young that were suckled by their mother. “These are the basic characteristics that we find today among the largest group of current mammals: the placentals. This was a mystery that had remained hidden for more than 150 years, since the discovery of the first cynodonts in the years 1830 to 1850”, emphasizes Cabreira .

According to the paleontologist, the tiny mammals were similar to present-day rodents. They had nocturnal habits, hunted insects and small reptiles and lived in small burrows, where the cubs stayed until they became adults. They were part of the group of therapsids, which lived on every continent since the Triassic and included the first mammals on the planet.