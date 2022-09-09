Scientists find that people with this blood type are more likely to have a stroke before age 60

People with blood type A will have a higher risk of having a stroke before age 60 compared to other blood groups. At the opposite extreme, the risk of stroke is lower for people with blood type O.

The conclusion is from a study carried out by researchers at the University of Maryland School of Medicine, in the United States, and recently published in the scientific journal ‘Neurology’.

The experts analyzed data from 48 studies of ischemic strokes, caused by blockages in blood flow to the brain, in adults aged 18 to 59 years, to better understand the relationship between genetic factors, such as blood type, and possibility of stroke.

In total, the investigation covered a universe of about 17 thousand patients who suffered a stroke and close to 600 thousand who did not register this problem, for the purposes of controlling the analysis.

Braxton Mitchell, one of the study’s authors, says that “our meta-analysis looked at genetic profiles and found associations between blood type and risk of early stroke.”

In turn, Steven Kittner, another of the researchers, admits that “we still don’t know why blood type A carries a higher risk. [de AVC]but it will likely have some relationship to blood clotting factors such as platelets and cells that line blood vessels, as well as other circulating proteins, all of which play a role in the development of blood clots.”

Remember that human beings can have one of four blood types: A, B, AB and O, the latter being the most common. The blood type determined by the genes a person inherits from their parents.

Thus, research concludes that people with type A are 16% more likely to have a stroke compared to other types. On the other hand, type O has a 12% lower probability than the others.

Mark Gladwin, another of the authors, points out that “this study raises an important question that requires further investigation into how our genetically predetermined blood type influences the risk of early stroke.”

And it leaves an appeal: the study points out that “it is urgently necessary to find new ways to prevent these potentially devastating events in younger adults”.