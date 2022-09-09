Second edition of the Vaccination Room online course starts on October 3

Jenni Smith 1 hour ago Health Comments Off on Second edition of the Vaccination Room online course starts on October 3 3 Views

Second edition of the Vaccination Room online course starts on October 3

Details

Enrollment is now open for the second Vaccination Room, a free online course held by SBIm, with the support of the National Immunization Program (PNI) and the United Nations International Emergency Fund for Children (Unicef). The first edition, in 2018, trained more than 100 thousand people. The announcement of the resumption of the initiative was made during the XXIV National Immunizations.

course room news 221003

There will be 45 hours of workload, distributed in a webinar release and nine modules:

  • Opening webinar: Challenges of vaccination (03/10, at 19:30)

  • Pillars of immunizations

  • Conceptual bases and vaccines

  • Vaccine-preventable diseases and their vaccines

  • Vaccination schedules

  • Good practices in vaccination – procedures before vaccination

  • Good practices in immunization – administration and waste

  • Good practices in immunization – administration and waste

  • Adverse event reporting and reporting

  • Integration of immunization actions

The event is exclusive to health professionals. Students who hit more than 70% of the quizzes and challenges proposed at the end of each module will be certified.

Sign up and learn more.

About Jenni Smith

She's our PC girl, so anything is up to her. She is also responsible for the videos of Play Crazy Game, as well as giving a leg in the news.

Check Also

First kiss in a year causes severe herpes in young woman

A young Danish woman has gone viral on TikTok after sharing photos of the severe …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved