Second edition of the Vaccination Room online course starts on October 3

Enrollment is now open for the second Vaccination Room, a free online course held by SBIm, with the support of the National Immunization Program (PNI) and the United Nations International Emergency Fund for Children (Unicef). The first edition, in 2018, trained more than 100 thousand people. The announcement of the resumption of the initiative was made during the XXIV National Immunizations.

There will be 45 hours of workload, distributed in a webinar release and nine modules:

Opening webinar: Challenges of vaccination (03/10, at 19:30)

Pillars of immunizations

Conceptual bases and vaccines

Vaccine-preventable diseases and their vaccines

Vaccination schedules

Good practices in vaccination – procedures before vaccination

Good practices in immunization – administration and waste

Adverse event reporting and reporting

Integration of immunization actions

The event is exclusive to health professionals. Students who hit more than 70% of the quizzes and challenges proposed at the end of each module will be certified.

Sign up and learn more.