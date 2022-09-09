see EVERYTHING you need to know about the final

Teams will face each other for the first time in history and precisely in a South American final

After 56 teams started the competition, only two are still alive in search of winning the title of South American from 2022: Sao Paulo and Independiente Del Valle.

The curious thing is that the two teams never faced each other and will face each other for the first time, precisely in a South American final.

Current national champions, the Ecuadorian team beat Melgar 3-0 last Wednesday (7th) and secured a spot in the final, with an aggregate score of 6-0.

This will be Del Valle’s third decision, who was runner-up in CONMEBOL Libertadores in 2016 and winner of the Sudamericana in 2019.

On the other hand, São Paulo managed an epic comeback over Atlético-GO and advanced by winning by XX to XX.

It is worth remembering that the Tricolor’s last international title was precisely the Sudamericana, in 2012. Since then, it has only won the Paulista championship last year.

When will be?

The decision between São Paulo and Independiente Del Valle takes place on October 1, a Saturday, at 17:00 (Brasilia time).

Where it will be?

Initially scheduled for Mané Garrincha, in Brasília, the final moved to another venue due to the first round of elections. Now the single game will be on Mario Kempes Stadium in Cordoba, Argentina.

Prize at stake

The South American title is worth US$ 5 million, the equivalent of just over BRL 26 million at the current quote. Whoever loses the final will pocket US$ 2 million (BRL 10.43 millions).