“See him outside the ‘Date’”

the case Manoel Soares and Patricia Poet continues to talk. This week, rumors emerged behind the scenes of the ‘Meeting’ of Globo employees who claimed that the journalist would be “Loose” and “Rude” with co-workers. The information comes from columnist Ricardo Feltrin, from Splash.

And in the midst of so much speculation, the seer, Sensitive Lenetook to social media this Thursday (8th) to warn that he made a not-so-positive prediction for the future of his career. Manuel. In the report, the sensitive said that she saw a great scandal to happen in the presenter’s life in the next few days and warned about the possibility of one possible resignation. “Forecast: I see a big scandal in this boy’s life. I see him outside the Encontro program, and outside the Globe”, said the paranormal.

birthday

It is worth remembering that this Thursday (8),

Manuel and Patrícia posted photos together, one next to the other, laughing and with the right to a cake. The post happened to commemorate the two months that complete the front of the program ‘

Date‘ “Today the Meeting was like this, in that post-holiday and pre-Friday atmosphere that we love and with the right to a birthday, folks! It’s two months of pure happiness to share the mornings with you…”, said the communicator in the caption.

It is worth remembering that since the first rumors of an alleged disagreement between Patricia and Manoel, several developments took place. Recently, columnist Alessandro Lo-Biancoof ‘the afternoon is Your‘, reported that Manoel would have asked to leave the presentation of the ‘Encontro’ after a heated discussion during an agenda meeting. The two presenters have yet to comment on the rumors.