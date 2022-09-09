see if you receive BRL 1,100 or BRL 1,212 TODAY (9) from PIS 2021 or PIS 2022

O PIS remains available this Friday (9) in two payment methods:

O PIS 2021 , passed on to those who worked in 2019; and

, passed on to those who worked in 2019; and O PIS 2022aimed at workers of 2020.

Added to this, many registered citizens of the PIS/Pasep wait for the PIS base year 2021, the salary allowance of those who were active in 2021.

Some experts believe that the PIS in question will only be paid next year – the PIS 2023. See more information about this payment at the end of the article.

PIS

The Social Integration Program, better known as PISannually transfers a salary bonus to workers in private companies.

Caixa Econômica is the institution responsible for PIS paymentwhich varies according to the period worked.

WHO HAS THE RIGHT TO PIS

In general, who is entitled to PIS are citizens who:

They received up to two minimum wages in the base year;

They have been registered with PIS/Pasep for at least five years;

They performed any remunerated activity for a Legal Entity for at least 30 days in the base year;

They have the updated data in the register.

PIS 2022

The Covid-19 pandemic delayed the PIS calendar, and payments had to be postponed.

Namely, those who worked in 2020 only received the benefit between February and March of this year – the PIS 2022.

But although the money has already been distributed, according to data released by the Ministry of Labor at the end of May, about 480,000 workers have not yet withdrawn the PIS Pasep 2022.

2022 SIP TABLE

The value of PIS 2022 varies as follows:

1 month worked – R$ 101;

2 months worked – R$ 202;

3 months worked – R$ 303;

4 months worked – R$ 404;

5 months worked – R$ 505;

6 months worked – R$ 606;

7 months worked – R$ 707;

8 months worked – R$ 808;

9 months worked – R$ 909;

10 months worked – R$ 1,010;

11 months worked – R$ 1,111;

12 months worked – R$ 1,212.

The maximum share of a minimum wage – BRL 1,212 – is paid only to those who worked during the 12 months of the year.

2022 PIS CALENDAR

At the end of March, the 2022 PIS calendar has been terminated.

But the values ​​can be redeemed until the December 29th for those who have not yet withdrawn the allowance. See how below.

PIS PAYMENT



Caixa Econômica deposits the salary bonus money automatically into an account opened at Caixa Tem.

As soon as the value is available, it will be possible to make the PIS withdrawal:

at ATMs;

at the Lotéricas and CAIXA Aqui Correspondents – using the Social Card and password;

at a CAIXA branch, presenting the PIS number and an official identification document.

PIS 2021

In addition, those who worked in 2019 can now apply for the PIS 2021 since the month of March.

It is worth remembering that the title of “PIS 2021” is due to the fact that the allowance was expected to have been paid last year.

But unlike other allowances, the worker needs to submit a request to the Ministry of Labor to receive the PIS 2021.

2021 PIS TABLE

THE PIS 2021 table defines that workers can receive amounts between R$92 and R$1,100.

The maximum amount is up to one minimum wage, in force in 2019 – BRL 1,100. This amount is only paid to those who worked during the 12 months of 2019.

2021 PIS CALENDAR

O PIS 2021 calendar still allows the worker to receive the allowance after submitting an application.

The request must be made through:

From the e-mail, sending the order to the e-mail address “[email protected]”, and replacing the letters “uf” with the acronym of the state where the worker lives. For example, if the worker resides in Pernambuco, the e-mail will be the “[email protected]”;

From the Alô Trabalhador central, calling 158.

PIS BASE YEAR 2021: PIS BASE YEAR 2021 CALENDAR

Meanwhile, a large part of those enrolled in the PIS/Pasep seek information about the PIS base year 2021 – the allowance of those who worked in 2021.

Scheduled to be distributed this year, the allowance in question has not yet been paid by the Federal Government.

One of the “justifications” for the delay is that the PIS 2022 was already paid earlier this year, and there are no more features.

Therefore, it is believed that the money will be transferred only in the next year – PIS 2023.

PIS 2023

The minimum wage is readjusted every year based on the inflation recorded during the period – measured according to the National Consumer Price Index (INPC).

According to current forecasts, the minimum wage should reach R$ 1,294 next year.

As the value of PIS 2023 is measured through this amount, whoever worked the 12 months of 2021 receives the maximum amount indicated. The others are covered with installments that vary according to the period worked.

However, it is important to clarify that the new value will still be confirmed in January 2023.

2023 PIS CALENDAR



despite the 2023 PIS calendar not yet been released, it is believed that the allowance will only be paid at the beginning of next year.