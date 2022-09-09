See new photos of the Sun taken by the world’s largest solar telescope

The Daniel K. Inouye Solar Telescope team has released images of the Sun in rich detail, highlighting the chromosphere — an intermediate layer of the solar “atmosphere”. The photo celebrates the inauguration of the world’s largest solar observatory, which is approaching the end of the first year of its commissioning phase.

Taken on June 3 and revealed on September 5, the images show a region 82,500 kilometers in diameter. The first of these reveals the jets of plasma flowing from a pattern of “pores” (called granules) towards the solar corona.

The chromosphere is an intermediate region of the Sun’s atmosphere (Image: Reproduction/NSO/AURA/NSF)

The Sun’s chromosphere can only be seen during a total solar eclipse. At these times, the Moon’s shadow on the Sun’s disk creates a red border around the star. Now, the technology of the Inouye observatory and others of its kind has changed scientists’ understanding of this region.

The granules are highlighted in the second image; each of them measures about 1,600 kilometers in width. Despite the gigantic proportions, the images represent only a small piece of the Sun. To put all of this in perspective, the image below includes the Earth at scale.

Solar granules next to Earth at scale (Image: Reproduction/NSO/AURA/NSF)

According to astronomer Matt Mountain, president of the Association of Universities for Research in Astronomy (AURA), we cut the ribbon on a “new era of Solar Physics” with the inauguration of Inouye. The science carried out with the telescope data will give important information about solar activity.

With this research, scientists hope to better understand the mechanisms of sunspots that culminate in solar storms, which can cause global blackouts, disruption of communications and Internet signals. The first scientific observations of Inouye were revealed in May of this year.

Owned by the National Science Foundation (NSF), Inouye is the result of more than 25 years of planning. It is located on the summit of Maui’s eastern volcano called Haleakalā. On August 31, a delegation of leaders from the NSF, and members of the scientific and Native Hawaiian communities gathered near the summit for the one-year celebration.

Source: NSO