see the goals of the game

With a good dose of emotion, São Paulo stamped its spot in the South American final. After taking the advantage of Atlético-GO inside Morumbi by making it 2-0 tonight, the São Paulo team beat Goiás on penalties 4-2 and is still alive in the continental competition (watch the goals and penalty shootout below ).

Rogério Ceni’s team will face Independiente Del Valle in the decision of the tournament, scheduled for October 1st.

Midfielder Patrick, who this time played as a starter, played the center forward on Calleri’s off day and scored both goals for São Paulo in regulation time.

In penalties, better for the Paulistas, who were more efficient: Reinaldo, Calleri, Igor Vinicius and Galoppo scored and only Luciano wasted his kick. On the other hand, the club from Goiás had Baralhas and Léo Pereira missing the target.

Pushed by more than 53,000 fans, São Paulo, pressured to take a two-goal deficit, started the match at a fast pace – and was rewarded with a goal.

At four minutes, Igor Vinicius crossed and saw Dudu move badly. The ball was left for Luciano, who hit hard with his left leg: goalkeeper Renan spread the ball and, on the rebound, Patrick pushed it into the net: 1-0.

After insisting on the aerial ball, São Paulo scored the 2nd goal in the 18th minute of the final stage. Alisson played in the area and Patrick, anticipating Dudu, managed to touch the ball and swing Atlético-GO’s nets.

Watch the goals:

Watch the penalty shootout