See the ranking of the teams with the most Libertadores finals

O Flamengo beat Vélez at Maracanã and guaranteed a spot in Libertadores. In the last four years, it is the third final of the Carioca team. O athletic is the second finalist. The teams have built up a rivalry in recent years, with great knockout clashes. With that in mind, we brought a ranking of the clubs with the most Libertadores finals, see:

25 – São Caetano

The Brazilian team has only one final, in 2002, when it was runner-up.

24 – Fluminense: finals

The team from Rio has only one Libertadores final in its history, in 2008.

23 – Fluminense: titles

At the time, the team took the runner-up.

22 – Atlético-MG: finals

The Minas Gerais team reached the final of the competition only once.

21 – Atlético-MG: titles

In 2013, Galo conquered America with Ronaldinho, Tardelli and company.

20 – Corinthians: finals

Corinthians reached the Libertadores final only once, in 2012.

19 – Corinthians: titles

Under Tite’s command, Timão won the 2012 title.

18 – Vasco: finals

Vasco was a finalist only once, in 1998.

17 – Vasco: titles

That year, 1998, the Rio de Janeiro team won its only Libertadores.

16 – Athletico-PR: finals

Athletico-PR reached its second final in history, and was runner-up in 2005.

15 – Athletico-PR: titles

In 2022, Hurricane can win its first Libertadores title.

14 – International: finals

Internacional has three Libertadores finals, being runner-up in just 1980.

13 – International: titles

The club won the Libertadores in 2006 and 2010.

12 – Flamengo: finals

Flamengo is the 5th Brazilian team with the most Libertadores finalsbeing runner-up in 2021, and finalist now in 2022.

11 – Flamengo: titles

Flamengo was champion of Libertadores 2019 and 1981.

10 – Cruise: finals

Cruzeiro reached four Libertadores finals, being runners-up in 1977 and 2009.

9 – Cruise: titles

Celeste club titles were in 1976 and 1997.

8 – Santos: finals

Santos was a finalist five times, with two runners-up, in 2003 and 2020.

7 – Saints: titles

The São Paulo team won the Libertadores in 1962, 1963 and 2011.

6 – Guild: finals

Grêmio reached five finals of the tournament, being runner-up in 1984 and 2007.

5 – Guild: titles

In 1983, 1995 and 2017, the Rio Grande do Sul team won the title in America.

4 – São Paulo: finals

São Paulo has six Libertadores finals and was runner-up in three, they are: 1974, 1994 and 2006.

3 – São Paulo: titles

The team also won the Libertadores in 1992, 1993 and 2005.

2 – Palmeiras: finals

Palmeiras is the biggest finalist of Libertadores along with São Paulo, among Brazilians, with six finals. In three, he was runner-up, it was in 1961, 1968 and 2000.

1 – Palmeiras: titles

Palmeiras won the other three finals, 1999, 2020 and 2021.