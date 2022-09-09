See the ranking of the teams with the most Libertadores finals

O Flamengo beat Vélez at Maracanã and guaranteed a spot in Libertadores. In the last four years, it is the third final of the Carioca team. O athletic is the second finalist. The teams have built up a rivalry in recent years, with great knockout clashes. With that in mind, we brought a ranking of the clubs with the most Libertadores finals, see:
25 – São Caetano
The Brazilian team has only one final, in 2002, when it was runner-up.
24 – Fluminense: finals
The team from Rio has only one Libertadores final in its history, in 2008.
23 – Fluminense: titles
At the time, the team took the runner-up.
22 – Atlético-MG: finals
The Minas Gerais team reached the final of the competition only once.
21 – Atlético-MG: titles
In 2013, Galo conquered America with Ronaldinho, Tardelli and company.
20 – Corinthians: finals
Corinthians reached the Libertadores final only once, in 2012.
19 – Corinthians: titles
Under Tite’s command, Timão won the 2012 title.
18 – Vasco: finals
Vasco was a finalist only once, in 1998.
17 – Vasco: titles
That year, 1998, the Rio de Janeiro team won its only Libertadores.
16 – Athletico-PR: finals
Athletico-PR reached its second final in history, and was runner-up in 2005.
15 – Athletico-PR: titles
In 2022, Hurricane can win its first Libertadores title.
14 – International: finals
Internacional has three Libertadores finals, being runner-up in just 1980.
13 – International: titles
The club won the Libertadores in 2006 and 2010.
12 – Flamengo: finals
Flamengo is the 5th Brazilian team with the most Libertadores finalsbeing runner-up in 2021, and finalist now in 2022.
11 – Flamengo: titles
Flamengo was champion of Libertadores 2019 and 1981.
10 – Cruise: finals
Cruzeiro reached four Libertadores finals, being runners-up in 1977 and 2009.
9 – Cruise: titles
Celeste club titles were in 1976 and 1997.
8 – Santos: finals
Santos was a finalist five times, with two runners-up, in 2003 and 2020.
7 – Saints: titles
The São Paulo team won the Libertadores in 1962, 1963 and 2011.
6 – Guild: finals
Grêmio reached five finals of the tournament, being runner-up in 1984 and 2007.
5 – Guild: titles
In 1983, 1995 and 2017, the Rio Grande do Sul team won the title in America.
4 – São Paulo: finals
São Paulo has six Libertadores finals and was runner-up in three, they are: 1974, 1994 and 2006.
3 – São Paulo: titles
The team also won the Libertadores in 1992, 1993 and 2005.
2 – Palmeiras: finals
Palmeiras is the biggest finalist of Libertadores along with São Paulo, among Brazilians, with six finals. In three, he was runner-up, it was in 1961, 1968 and 2000.
1 – Palmeiras: titles
Palmeiras won the other three finals, 1999, 2020 and 2021.