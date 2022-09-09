see who is entitled, how much will be paid and when the money will enter the account of education professionals in Pernambuco

The payment of Valoriza Educação, a bonus granted by the state government with money from Fundeb, was announced this Thursday afternoon (08) by Governor Paulo Câmara. The money will be in the teachers’ account this Friday (09).

To define the value that each professional receives, it is observed the title, workload and type of contract. The average value is R$ 8,500 per person, according to the state government.

In addition to teachers, analysts, assistants and assistants who work in state education will gain the benefit. All those who are linked to the classrooms, Department of Education and Regional Education Managements (GREs). Retirees do not get paid.

R$ 385 million will be invested, which will benefit 41,663 people. Last year, the payment of the financial incentive totaled R$ 287 million and included 38,663 professionals.

“This measure relates the time and qualifications of the server. Teachers, analysts, assistants, assistants and professionals temporarily hired will have an important additional resource”, said Governor Paulo Câmara, in a video released by Palácio do Campo das Princesas.

“This is a commitment of ours, which we assume with all those who make Pernambuco’s Education the best in Brazil”, highlighted the governor.

BONUS VALUES

According to Pernambuco’s Secretary of Education, Marcelo Barros, the bonus will be paid in a single installment (last year it was in two stages). This year’s amount represents an increase of almost 40% compared to the amount allocated in 2021.

“It’s another important form of professional development for everyone involved in Pernambuco’s education. The amount will be credited to the professionals’ accounts this Friday in a single installment. Another moment of recognition of this management”, highlights the Secretary of Education.

According to Marcelo, the lowest amount paid is R$1,690.70 and the highest, R$19,014.53, considering all professionals. The average value is BRL 8,572.26.

Specifically for teachers, the average value among the effective will be R$ 10,534.59. For those working on a temporary contract, the average value of the bonus will be R$ 7,752.35.

THE NEW FUNDEB

Fundeb was created in 2007. About 90% of the fund’s resources come from municipal and state taxes. The Union, until then, was responsible for the 10% complementation.

Novo Fundeb increases the Union’s share in the fund from 10% to 23%. The expansion will be gradual. In 2021 it was 12%. In 2022, 15%, and in 2023, 17%. The percentage reaches 19% in 2024, 21% in 2025 and, finally, 23% in 2026.

Novo Fundeb (the previous one was extinguished in December 2020) also underwent changes regarding the destination of the funds received. Now, at least 70% of the Fund’s values ​​must be invested in the payment of basic education professionals. Before, the minimum was 60%.