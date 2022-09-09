See who were the only two relatives to witness the Queen’s death

Despite the efforts of the British royals, not everyone managed to reach Balmoral Castle, Scotland, in time to say goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II. According to Buckingham Palace, the monarch “passed away peacefully” at the age of 96 this Thursday (8/9). The only ones who witnessed the moment of her death were two of her four children, the now King Charles III and Princess Anne.

According to the British portal Express, unidentified sources revealed that Charles and Anne were able to say goodbye to their mother because they were already in Scotland. The other two children, Prince Andrew and Edward, daughter-in-law Sophie Rhys-Jones and grandson William flew in a private jet from Berkshire to Aberdeen, Scottish city, but were not lucky enough to say goodbye to the matriarch.

Coincidentally, Prince Harry was in London. The Queen’s grandson, he has lived in the United States since abdicating royal duties in March 2020. The Duke of Sussex visited the English capital for a charity tour. Upon hearing the news of his grandmother’s worsening condition, he canceled appointments and hurriedly traveled to Balmoral Castle. According to an insider, Meghan Markle’s husband arrived an hour and a half after the confirmation of the majesty’s death.

The subjects went on alert and turned their attention to Scotland following the announcement that the sovereign was “under medical supervision”. When the clock struck 6:30 pm in the United Kingdom and 2:30 pm in Brasília time, the news of her death was made official by social media. The monarch’s eldest son ascended the English throne automatically. He chose to be called King Charles III.