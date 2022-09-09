Selection squad: see list of Tite for friendlies against Ghana and Tunisia | Brazilian Team

This Friday, 72 days before the kick-off of the World Cup in Qatar, the coach Tite announced the call-up of 26 players from the Brazilian national team. It is the last list before the definitive one to try to win the sixth championship at the end of the year.

Pedro and Everton Ribeiro were called up again, as well as Roberto Firmino. Philippe Coutinho and Gabriel Jesus were out. In the defense, Tite called up five players, giving signs that Ibañez and Bremer, called up for the first time, can fight for the fourth spot in the sector. On the right side, only Danilo was called up.

– Let everyone have a clear message: do your best. Be at your highest levels in your clubs. That way we will have the best sense of justice in the final call-up – said Tite.

Alisson – Liverpool

Ederson – Manchester City

Weverton – Palmeiras

Bremer – Juventus

Militao – Real Madrid

Marquinhos – PSG

Ibanez – Rome

Thiago Silva – Chelsea

Danilo – Juventus

Alex Sandro – Juventus

Alex Telles – Seville

Bruno Guimaraes – Newcastle

Casemiro – Manchester United

Everton Ribeiro – Flamengo

Fabinho – Liverpool

Fred – Manchester United

Paquetá – West Ham

Antony – Manchester United

Firmino – Liverpool

Matheus Cunha – Atletico Madrid

Neymar – PSG

Pedro – Flamengo

Raphinha – Barcelona

Richarlison – Tottenham

Rodrygo – Real Madrid

Vinicius Junior – Real Madrid

Tite summons the Brazilian team for friendlies against Ghana and Tunisia

Peter was called for the third time in the cycle. In the first, in 2018, when he was defending Fluminense, he was cut due to a serious knee injury. Then, at the second opportunity, he only played for 22 minutes. In this call, he faces competition from Matheus Cunha and Firmino.

– Pedro has already participated and has played. He was even summoned before Richarlison and didn’t come. People are always commenting to be at the highest level. It is up to us to show the athlete that what he has to do is be at his best. Then it’s choice, then it’s our role. Pedro specifically is a “9” for the terminal area. Last ball player, completion player. He is the current Fred. It has great build capacity. Against a team that plays far back, closed, you need plays from the side that allow you to score a header. The goal against Vélez shows that.

Tite says he will use last friendlies to still observe players: “Sense of justice”

Pedro’s call-up shows that the list for the Qatar World Cup is not closed. In addition to doubts in the attack, side, there is a gap for a fourth defender. With Thiago Silva, Marquinhos and Militão as the right names, Ibañez and Bremer were called for the first time.

– I can’t close the possibility of a great athlete emerging. The bar is getting higher and higher. Compete fairly. Soon a player may appear playing very well – said Tite.

The Brazilian men’s team will play two friendlies in France. First, they face Ghana, on September 23, in Le Havre, at the Oceane stadium. Then, on the 27th, he takes on Tunisia, at Parc des Princes, PSG’s stadium, in Paris. These are the last friendly matches before the World Cup debut against Serbia, on November 24 – check out the entire schedule below.

Due to the FIFA date, the Brasileirão will stop on the weekend of September 24th and 25th. However, the last friendly of the Selection will be on the 27th, the eve of the games of Flamengo and Palmeiras (Brazilian clubs with players called up) for the 28th round.

The Selection faces Tunisia at 15:30 (Brasília), in Paris. On the 28th, Flamengo will visit Fortaleza, at 7:00 pm, and Palmeiras will face Atlético-MG, in Belo Horizonte, at 9:45 pm.