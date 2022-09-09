Sensitive plays fair, makes predictions for the future of Patrícia Poeta and sends a message: “A new program”

The presenter has been heavily criticized on the web because of some events in the “Meeting”

Patricia Poet, presenter of the program “Encontro”, returned to the subject on the web after a sensitive made some predictions about her future. The morning commander has been making waves on social media since taking over from Fátima Bernardes.

After some netizens complained about the way she deals with Manoel Soares, her co-worker, tarologist Victor Valentim made some unprecedented revelations about the possible future of Patrícia Poeta. According to the sensitive, the famous is in a moment to focus on her career: “Her energy is strong, powerful and full of attitude. The time for her is to focus on work and beware of illusions in love”.

“According to the tarot predictions, Patricia is increasingly looking for her financial independence and her name in the media. The letter that generates success for her shows a moment of recollection, where she must look more at herself and stop listening to external opinions”, he started saying.

Victor ended the predictions by revealing that the famous will present another program: “Many people envy her work and she needs to be careful with these people, changing work environments appear to her, independence and a new program. That she will be able to manage in her own way and with her authenticity. Changes will take a toll on her closest relationships, but it’s time for her to play her own show!”.