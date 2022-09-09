September will have Fastback, new C3 and HB20S, and RAM Classic

The semiconductor crisis has been messing up the launch calendar of automakers in Brazil and worldwide for some time. But, with a certain balance in the parts chain, the market has been showing signs of recovery. Thus, the manufacturers begin to set the dates of some releases. And so the month of September promises.

One of the main ones is the new C3. After a hiatus of almost two years and several postponements by the Citroenthe hatch is finally back, but now with an SUV look. Released at the end of Augustthe compact will have its first deliveries starting this month.

Citroën/Disclosure

Expected in March, the new C3 It’s just now on its way to the stores. With prices between BRL 68,990 and BRL 97,990the hatch of the French brand became a popular in the style of the old Fiat Uno. It is worth remembering that Stellantis brought together the French and Italian companies in a single group. With a completely new look, the compact abandoned the classic style to enter the SUV fashion. Therefore, it has prominent wheel arches, roof rack and bodywork covered with black plastic.

O new Citroen C3 manufactured in Porto Real (RJ) it has 1.0 Firefly engine options with three cylinders and six valves – from Fiat – in the entry versions (Live 1.0, Live Pack 1.0, Feel 1.0 and First Edition 1.0). It generates 75 hp of maximum power and 10.7 mkgf of torque at 3,250 rpm with ethanol in the tank. The transmission is always a 5-speed manual.

Automatic version 1.6

In the top configurations (Feel, Feel Pack and First Edition), the new C3 comes with the PSA 1.6-litre four-cylinder, 16-valve flex engine. With it, the hatch has stronger performance and reaches 113 hp and 15.4 mkgf at 4,250 rpm with gasoline, and 120 hp and 15.6 mkgf with ethanol. The transmission can be either a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic.

Citroën/Disclosure

The standard list comes, from the entry version, with stability and traction controls, hill start assistant, tire pressure monitoring, air conditioning, electric steering and 15″ wheels with hubcaps. front windows and locks. The only problem is the two front airbags, not much for a super launch.

Fiat Fastback

When the Fiat Pulse debuted in October 2021, promised to cause a stir in the market. After all, despite the hatch size, it has an SUV look and features, as well as a turbo flex engine option. But, the utility has not yet emerged in sales. Today, it costs between R$95,590 and R$127,390.

Now, Fiat has another bet: the fastback. To duel with other compact SUVs such as Chevrolet Tracker, Nissan Kicks and Hyundai Crete, for example, Fiat promises to innovate in style and, for the first time, will make an SUV-coupe available in the portfolio. So, the Volkswagen Nivus is also on the radar of opponents – at least in proposal.

Fiat/Disclosure

The new SUV made in Betim (MG) will be launched on September 14th. For now, what can be said is that it will have the same MLA modular base as the Pulse, as well as the front design (in this case, the Pulse Abarth) and cabin. However, the Fastback will have more features, such as an electronic parking brake, for example. The trunk will be your asset, with 590 liters.

Fiat/Disclosure

In mechanics, it will only have turbo flex engines. The entry versions, at first, will use the 1.0-liter three-cylinder with direct injection, 130 horsepower and 20.4 mkgf of torque. The transmission is a CVT-type automatic, with 7 virtual gears.

In high-end configurations, it will have the 1.3 turbo flex engine from Fiat Toro and two Jeep Renegade, Compass and Commander. It has power of 185 hp and torque of 27.5 mkgf. It only connects to the 6-speed automatic transmission.

consumption revealed

As we count in Car JournalO Fiat Fastback had the Inmetro consumption data revealed. The SUV-coupe has a “B grade” (general and by category) with a 1.0 turbo flex engine. With ethanol, it averages 8.1 km/l in the city and 9.7 km/l on the highway. With gasoline, consumption rises to 11.3 km/l and 13.9 km/l, in the same order.

In the version with a 1.3 T270 turbo flex engine and a six-speed automatic transmission, it averages 7.9 km/l in the city and 9.7 km/l on the highway with ethanol. And with gasoline, it reaches 11.3 km/l and 13.6 km/l, respectively.

RAM 1500 Classic

The same Stellantis group, another novelty will shake the market in September. It is about RAM 1500 Classic. cheaper than RAM 1500 Rebel (R$ 456,990), it is based on the previous generation of the pickup and, therefore, imported from Mexico with an import tax exemption. It will arrive at a price close to that of the most expensive configurations of Chevrolet S10, Toyota Hilux and co. That is, for about R$ 350 thousand. But that won’t be revealed until next week.

The 5.7 V8 Hemi gasoline engine generates 395 horsepower. The maximum torque reaches 56.7 mkgf at 3,950 rpm. The transmission is an 8-speed automatic, from ZF, with 4×4 traction. With this set, it accelerates from zero to 100 km/h in 7.7 seconds and reaches a top speed of 174 km/h.

RAM/Disclosure

According to RAM, the big one will arrive in Brazil in two finishing versions: Laramie (more classic) and Night Edition (sporty look). Respectively, the model bets on the abuse of chrome details and, in the other configuration, on the black tone that covers, for example, the 20 “alloy wheels and the front grille.

In measurements, it is 5.81 meters long, 2.01 meters wide, 1.97 meters high and has a wheelbase of 3.57 meters. The bucket has a volume of 1,424 liters. In this way, the towing capacity – for transporting trailers and the like – reaches 3.5 tons.

RAM/Disclosure

In addition to LED lighting, it has a Uconnect multimedia center with an 8.4″ screen with its own navigation and reverse camera. There is mirroring via Android Auto and Apple Carplay. The digital instrument panel is 7″. In addition, it has remote engine start, two-zone air conditioning, 110V socket on the dashboard and leather-covered seats.

Hyundai HB20S

Unexpectedly, the Hyundai decided to reveal the launch of the hb20s-enter-in-pre-sale-and-arrives-this-month-the-stores/” target=”_blank” rel=”noreferrer noopener”>HB20S during the presentation of HB20 2023 – at the end of June. To the dealerships, the sedan arrives this month and with the difficult mission of taking the reign of the Chevrolet Onix Plus in the category.

Hyundai / Disclosure

The detail that draws the most attention in the more modern look are the new lanterns. The part goes from one end of the body to the other and is illuminated with LEDs. Inside, it has the same cabin as the new HB20however, with the option of light gray color in the coating.

Hyundai / Disclosure

In addition, as well as in the hatch, it has the new 4.2″ instrument panel with TFT display. The 8″ multimedia has wireless mirroring with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Digital and automatic air conditioning and remote engine start are also on the list.

The hb20s-goes-in-pre-sale-and-arrives-this-month-the-stores/” target=”_blank” rel=”noreferrer noopener”>new HB20S is available in five versions. 1.0 flex aspirated three-cylinder, 80 hp and 10.2 mkgf of torque. The top models use the 1.0 turbo with 120 hp and 17.5 mkgf of torque, with a six-speed automatic gearbox. R$ 85 thousand and R$ 121 thousand.

