Serious injury: at Atlético-MG, Arana goes from perfect 2021 to frustration in 2022 with absence from the Cup | athletic-mg

Guilherme Arana lived in glory days in 2021. He won cups, was elected the best left-back in Brazil, was among the squad’s squad, was a gold medalist at the Tokyo Olympics. A scenario that paved a dream path: going to the World Cup. However, it was delayed. The player ends 2022 off the pitch.

suffered an injury multiligament, compromising the posterior cruciate and medial collateral ligaments, in addition to tearing the medial meniscus and cartilage. An ugly medical diagnosis to read that leaves him out for the remainder of the season, with no chance of being on Coach Tite’s roster.

Although the 2022 season had been uneven for Arana (and the entire Atlético team), the winger maintained the confidence of the Brazilian national team coach. He was called up for friendlies against South Korea and Japan in June.

In an interview with Rádio Itatiaia, Tite highlighted that the athletican had the requirements to be on the national team’s radar.

– There’s a whole story with Arana, but more than the story, it’s knowing what kind of person and professional profile he has. It has the performance of the Atlético team and it has its individual performance, which have the accredited to be called.

A bag of credits accumulated in a historic season. Atletico’s absolute owner since arriving at the club a year earlier, Guilherme Arana lived his peak in 2021.

Collectively, integrated into a team that left unforgettable marks for Atlético fans, he was champion of Minas Gerais, the Copa do Brasil and, especially, the Brazilian Championship, putting an end to a 50-year fast for the club. In the National Team, the Olympic team, one more feat: gold medal at the Japan Games.

Back at Atlético, he maintained the high level. He debuted in the Brazilian national team. He was the author of five goals for Galo in the season. He distributed seven assists. Safe, outstanding performances. He ended 2021 elected the best left back in the Brazilian Championship. He nourished the dream of the Cup, now interrupted by the injury.

– It is with a heavy heart that I write this message! Very complicated moment. World Cup Year. Representing my country in this competition is a dream I’ve had since I was a child. And that dream was getting closer and closer to being realized. These are football things, a sad fatality – wrote Arana on social media.

