Sesab identifies new dengue strain in Bahia; eight cases have been confirmed

The State Health Department detected a new strain of dengue in Bahia. Called dengue serotype 2 (DENV-2), the disease belongs to genotype II – cosmopolitan. So far, there are eight confirmed cases in the state.

Sesab issued an alert to the Regional Health Centers and to the Municipal Health Departments about the importance of early detection of signs and symptoms of dengue. The strain was identified by the Central Laboratory of Public Health of Bahia (Lacen-BA) in eight samples, six in Feira de Santana, in the north-central part of the state, and two in Camaçari, a city located in the Metropolitan Region of Salvador (RMS).

According to the alert, this genotype is the most widespread in the world, but there is still not enough data to associate it with greater transmission and severity of cases. Sesab sent an epidemiological surveillance team in Feira de Santana to survey people who were confirmed with the new strain of dengue and obtain more information about the disease.

Among the recommendations contained in the Sesab document are the updating and execution of municipal contingency plans for arboviruses; mobilize and guide the population on the local epidemiological situation and dengue prevention and control strategies; develop routine actions to combat the Aedes aegypti mosquito, as a way to contain the spread of the virus; update health professionals at all levels of care in the public and private network on the signs and symptoms of the disease, diagnosis, differential diagnosis and appropriate clinical management.