Shipwreck in Belém: 11 deaths are confirmed and 8 people are still missing, says government | For

The sinking of a speedboat carrying passengers from Ilha do Marajó to Belém this Thursday (8) left 11 people dead and 8 missing . the vessel transported 82 people and 63 managed to be rescued alive informed the Government of Pará during a press conference.

In the early afternoon, the Navy and the Pará Public Security Secretariat (Segup) said that the boat was carrying 70 people and that 14 had died and 30 had been rescued. The numbers were corrected only after the press conference.

The speedboat did not have authorization for intercity passenger transport and left a clandestine port, according to the Agency for the Regulation and Control of Public Services of the State of the State of Pará (Arcon-Pa).

The search for the missing involved divers and lasted until Thursday night (8). At least nine vessels and one helicopter were used. The search for the 8 missing people should resume this Friday (9).

Images circulating on social networks and recorded by a passenger show when water begins to enter the boat – see in the video above. The Navy says it will investigate the wreck.

The vessel was traveling between the town of Camará, in the city of Cachoeira do Arari, in the archipelago of Marajó, to Belém. The shipwreck occurred near the island of Cotijuba, around 9:30 am.

The Santa Lourdes speedboat belongs to the company M. Souza Navegação, which had already been notified by Arcon for operating without authorization. O g1 looked for the company and awaits return. The cause of the sinking was not reported by the authorities.

The man responsible for the boat that sank was identified as Marcos de Souza Oliveira. According to investigations he survived the shipwreck, but has not yet been found.

“The Agency for the Regulation and Control of Public Services of the State of the State of Pará (Arcon-Pa) informs that it had already notified the company responsible for the vessel and informed the Port Authority about the irregularity of the waterway transport that was being carried out. does not have authorization to carry out intercity water transport of passengers with the state agency and made the trip departing from a clandestine port in the town of Camará, Marajó,” the agency said in a statement.

In a statement, the Navy reported that “teams of Naval Inspectors from the Captaincy of the Ports of the Eastern Amazon (CPAOR) and from the River Hydroceanographic Notice “Rio Xingu” are carrying out searches at the site.

After a shipwreck in the region of Belém, a beach on the island of Cotijuba was being used to receive rescued people this Thursday

The governor of Pará, Helder Barbalho, said through a video posted on social media that a security crisis office was created to monitor the actions of the shipwreck. The governor suspended the agenda for this Thursday (8) in Redenção, in the south of Pará, to return to Belém.

The Belém Department of Health (Sesma) is providing care to the rescued. “The Mobile Emergency Care Service (Samu) is in the area, through the ambulance and ambulances, helping to rescue the victims of the accident,” he said in a statement.

According to the city hall of Belém, the survivors are being taken to the Basic Health Unit (UBS) of the Island of Cotijuba and to the Emergency Care Unit (UPA) of Icoaraci and UBS Marambaia, both in the mainland region of the capital of Pará.

