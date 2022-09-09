Shipwreck in Belém: 13 deaths are confirmed and four people are still missing; Government and City Halls Declare Official Mourning | For

The government of Pará decreed three days of official mourning, starting this Friday (9). The Municipality of Belém, where the shipwreck took place, and the Municipality of Salvaterra, on Marajó Island, where some victims lived, also declared three days of mourning.

In the early afternoon of this Friday, the Secretary of Public Security of Pará (Segup) reported that there are 13 confirmed deaths: one child, two men and 10 women.

Another 65 people survived. Two of them were reported missing until early in the morning, but were located in riverside communities: a 4-year-old boy and a 20-year-old boy, according to information from Segup.

Shipwreck in Belém left dead and injured and occurred near Cotijuba Island

Four people are still missing. Firefighters and Navy follow the search and divers are where the boat sank to check for victims inside the vessel.

Navy, firefighters and residents help search for missing people after shipwreck in Belém

According to the Scientific Police of Pará, 11 bodies were found also on Thursday (8): four of the victims were released for family burial in Belém and another seven were released for elevation to Salvaterra. Two more bodies were found in the region of the wreck this Friday (9) and taken to the Legal Medical Institute (IML).

In addition to the Navy, the Civil Police investigates the case. The person responsible for the vessel would be on the vessel and survived, according to witnesses, but the police have not yet located him. A video posted on social media shows when water began to enter the boat – see below.

The speedboat loaded with passengers, including children and the elderly, sank on Thursday morning (8) off the island of Cotijuba in Belém. The vessel left Cachoeira do Arari, in the Marajó archipelago, bound for Belém.

The Public Security Secretariat (Segup) reported that there were at least 82 people on the boat, which was operating without authorization and left a clandestine port.

Relatives, friends and residents of Salvaterra, on Marajó Island, went out in procession early this Friday morning (9) to receive the bodies of the victims. The authorities did not disclose to the press the relationship with the names of the victims.

The speedboat did not have authorization for intercity passenger transport and left a clandestine port, according to the Agency for the Regulation and Control of Public Services in the State of Pará (Arcon-Pa).

Searches are carried out without Belém to locate missing people in shipwreck

At least 63 people were rescued alive, according to the Government of Pará during a press conference held on Thursday afternoon (8).

