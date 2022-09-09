Shopee closes operations in several countries

This past Thursday (8), Sea Ltd, the company that owns Shopee, announced that it is ending local operations in Chile, Colombia and Mexico and leaving Argentina entirely.

The announcement was announced according to three sources with direct knowledge of the matter and an internal email.

Currently, the company is headquartered in Singapore and will continue its international activities in the first three countries mentioned above, but will lay off several local workers, affecting dozens of employees.

Brazil will not be affected and it is worth mentioning that Shopee has become a dominant player in the country.

According to an internal email, Shopee CEO Chris Feng informs employees that “in light of the current heightened macroeconomic uncertainty”, the company needed to “focus resources on core operations” and decided to focus on a cross-border model.

In October 2021, Sea’s revenue grew to over $200 billion, shortly after its gaming and e-commerce units rose in popularity during the pandemic, however since then its shares have plummeted and are now worth just $27 billion. .

In March, Shopee also announced that it was ending operations in India and France. In June, the company cut jobs in its e-commerce and food delivery divisions, both in Southeast Asia and in its Latin American operations.

Shopee has also rescinded dozens of job offers in the past two weeks. Additionally, employees of Sea’s live game streaming app, which is part of Sea Garena’s gaming unit, were told they would be let go, adding that projects at Sea’s development unit have also ended.

