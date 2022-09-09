Shopee reduces operations in Latin American countries, but not in Brazil: what does this indicate for the country’s e-commerce?

In yet another move in search of profitability for e-commerce companies, Shopee, the e-commerce arm of Sea, informed employees last Thursday (8) that it was reducing operations in Chile, Colombia and Mexico and leaving the Argentina. The news was reported by Reuters, citing sources, and confirmed by other outlets in the morning.

The Singapore-based company will maintain international operations in the first three markets but will cut most of its in-country staff, affecting dozens of employees.

Brazil, in turn, will not be affected. However, according to information from Valor, the company created a new charge on the sale, valid from the 1st of this month, which raised the total fee charged to partners who use the platform to up to 20%. The objective is to improve the results of the local operation. The company also created a policy to hide products from sellers who delay deliveries in an attempt to improve service.

In an internal email seen by Reuters, Shopee Chief Executive Chris Feng wrote to employees that “in light of the current heightened macroeconomic uncertainty”, the company needed to “focus resources on core operations” and decided to focus on Shopee Mexico. , Colombia and Chile. The company confirmed in a statement to Reuters that it would “focus on a cross-border model in Mexico, Colombia and Chile, and close in Argentina.”

Itaú BBA analysts point out that, given the substantial increase in the cost of capital, they see Shopee focusing its

resources in core operations and preserving profitability in those regions, especially given that its “dairy cow”, Garena (Sea’s provider of an Internet platform for consumers based in Asia), has struggled in recent quarters, with earnings before interest , taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) fell 55% in the second quarter of 2022 in the annual comparison.

The bank recalls that this is not the first time this year that Shopee has stopped an operation in non-central markets, having left India and France in March. “While the latest announcement suggests a softer competitive environment in Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Argentina, it could also indicate that Shopee is focusing its efforts on growth in Brazil. However, the increase in rates in the country could lead to a less competitive position for Shopee in the Brazilian market”, evaluates the bank.

Goldman Sachs also points out that the move is in line with the company’s strategy to refocus its efforts on core markets prioritizing profitability.

Although management does not comment on its long-term regional plans, analysts believe that this move will not

necessarily rules out the potential for Shopee to re-enter the markets after an improvement in the macro environment, given the greater flexibility in terms of cash flow for the group and the fact that it has maintained its cross-border operations in most markets.

“By maintaining these operations, the company will be able to build relationships with buyers and, at the same time, build more understanding around local preferences and behaviors, a move that we believe would be critical for them to decide to return to these markets.”

Morgan Stanley sees the move as positive for Shopee, reorienting its core markets. Little impact on gross merchandise sales volume (GMV) is expected, but with very solid potential cost savings. The bank’s analysts expect a reacceleration in GMV in the fourth quarter of this year and a recovery in profitability.

Looking at other operators in Latin America, Morgan sees the retraction of Shopee in certain markets as a positive increase for Mercado Livre (MELI34), while the risk of competition persists in Brazil. For Mercado Livre, the 2021 GMV base was divided between 44% Brazil, 24% Argentina, 19% Mexico and 12% in other countries (mainly Chile and Colombia).

“Given the company’s pan-regional scope, we see a positive read for MELI with Shopee’s exit in Argentina and its move to exclusively cross-border operations in Mexico/Chile/Colombia. Although Shopee’s ramp-up (start of operations) in these countries occurred earlier than in Brazil, we see the retreat helping to remove a long-term competitive risk for MELI”, evaluates the bank.

Looking at Brazil, the largest e-commerce market in the Latin American region, and at Shopee, Morgan analysts continue to see the two companies as market share gainers.

However, amidst a scenario where operators based in Brazil are increasingly focused on margins and less on growth, and also highlighting Shopee’s increase in fees charged to partners in Brazil, Morgan sees the e -commerce in Brazil as competitive, but more rational.

In recent months, it is worth noting, with higher inflation and slower e-commerce sales, companies (including Mercado Livre) have adopted measures to increase profitability.

Some of the measures are increasing minimum purchase amounts to obtain free shipping or other benefits, reducing the weight of sales with free delivery.

Read too

Via (VIIA3) and Magalu (MGLU3), in turn, also increased the commission rate charged to merchants who sell in their marketplace in mid-year, as a way to increase revenue and improve the management of their cash flows.

On the occasion of the increase in commission rates by these companies, Levante Ideias de Investimentos highlighted that even with the movement of players in the sector to mitigate the impacts of the drop in online sales, a point of attention is the way companies will execute this trade-off, that is, how much such measures will impact sales, with the reduction of benefits to customers and sellers of their platforms.

(with Reuters)

Looking for a good buying opportunity? XP strategist reveals 6 cheap stocks to buy today.

Sign up and discover why the stock market crash represents a rare buying opportunity and see 6 incredibly cheap stocks to buy today

related