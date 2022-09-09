Simony makes a strong outburst in textão about cancer treatment

Simony vents on social media after hair loss

Yesterday afternoon, Wednesday (08) Simony used social media to vent to her thousands of fans.

For those who don’t know, recently she was diagnosed with bowel cancer and began chemotherapy treatment.

On her official Instagram profile, the singer shared some picturesotos of her with a blonde wig and in the caption made an outburst in textão.

“Losing hair in chemo treatment is super difficult. I always hear, hair grows, that’s not the most important thing! Yes, the most important thing is the focus, the cure, but you have no idea how sad it is to see hair falling out in the bath, on the pillow, and if we can go through this treatment with less suffering, why not? I love scarf, I love wig and I love being able to have this hair that is very similar to mine. @carllos32 thank you for providing me with this eternal gratitude,” she wrote in the publication.

REPERCUSSION OF CHALLENGE

The publication of Simony making an outburst about her hair, garnered many likes and several comments, both from fans and celebrities such as Solange Couto, Sonia Abrão, Mara Maravilha, Zezé Di Camargo, Gretchen and several other celebrities.

Simony has hair loss due to cancer treatment and laments: “She has no idea how sad it is” Simony, undergoing cancer treatment, appears with a new look and makes an impactful reflection: “Respecting the moment” Simony makes emotional outburst amid cancer treatment: “It’s not an easy time”

“The most important thing is your faith and your victory in this fight, which I’m sure will come”, wrote the country singer, Luciano Camargo duo. “You look beautiful, Simony! And soon you will have your natural hair back! Believe me!”, wrote the presenter of ‘A Tarde É Sua’.

As well as a fan, who also spoke about the singer’s situation and the strength she has.

“Wonderful! I also went through this, I lost my hair 18 days after the first chemotherapy and I know it’s not easy, but you are so beautiful, with such a special smile, that even at this stage it shines!”, wrote the fan.

See the full post: