Simony regrets hair loss during chemotherapy treatment







Simony is undergoing chemotherapy treatment Photo: RD1

Diagnosed with bowel cancer recently, Simony revealed some details about the process of hair loss due to chemotherapy treatment. At 46, the singer revealed the use of sheets on her head and wig.

“Losing hair in chemo treatment is super difficult. I always hear that hair grows, that’s not the most important thing! Yes, the most important thing is the focus is the cure, but you have no idea how sad it is to see hair falling out bath, on the pillow. If we can go through this treatment with less suffering, why not? I love scarf, I love wig and I love being able to have this hair very similar to mine @ carllos32 thank you for providing me with this eternal gratitude “, said the singer .



















Simony undergoes treatment in a Sao Paulo hospital from the discovery of the tumor in a simple routine exam. In the last week, she was discharged after chemotherapy and radiotherapy sessions.

With a tongue, the singer had a colonoscopy, when a tumor was detected in the final part of the intestine, near the anus. The artist released the diagnosis to her fans at the end of July.

Simony has received constant support from some celebrities, such as Zezé Di Camargo and Sonia Abram, who is godmother to Ryan, the singer’s eldest son. She is still the mother of Aysha, Pyetra and Anthony.