Simony talks about hair loss during cancer treatment: ‘Sad to see it falling’ | celebrities

Simony talks about hair loss during cancer treatmentPlayback / Instagram

Published 09/08/2022 10:25

Rio – Simony, 46, used social media last Wednesday to talk about her hair loss during treatment for bowel cancer. On Instagram, the singer, who undergoes chemotherapy sessions to treat the disease, commented on the use of wigs and scarves to face this difficult time.

“Losing hair in chemo treatment is super difficult. I always hear that hair grows and that’s not the most important thing. Yes, the most important thing is the focus, it’s the cure, but you have no idea how sad it is to see hair falling in the bath, on the pillow”, began the artist in the caption of the photos in which she appears wearing a long blonde wig. “If we can go through this treatment with less suffering, why not? I love a scarf, I love a wig and I love being able to have this hair that is very similar to mine! Carlos Cirqueira, thank you for providing me with this! Eternal gratitude”, concluded Simony, citing the hair reconstitution specialist.

On the social network, the two took the opportunity to make a humorous video, where Carlos enters an elevator, wearing Simony’s red outfit and also, with the wig on his head, but when he leaves, he becomes the singer. “Who said I couldn’t have my hair back? Well I can! I can throw it back and forth! I’m delighted, people!”, celebrated the artist in the record.