“Since she was little…”; Gracyanne Barbosa opens the game about her 5-year-old granddaughter’s taste for ‘working out’ and surprises fans

Gracyanne Barbosa used social networks to interact with fans on Wednesday (7). She opened a question box on Instagram stories and was asked if the Grand daugther 5-year-old will follow the same path as her and have a toned body like her grandmother. The fitness muse surprised by saying that the girl loves to do physical exercises and that she has even done some activities in a gym.

Belo’s wife revealed that her granddaughter has a very active life when it comes to physical activity: “Since she was a little girl, she has loved to exercise, pole dance, dance, eat eggs. She loves everything grandma does.” The little one Alice is the daughter of Ingrid, one of the daughters of Beautiful and stepdaughter of Gracyanne.

The muse also shared a video of the child working out. The images delighted fans, and in the post, it is possible to see that Alice is hanging from a bar with the help of her grandmother. Gracyanne also said that she will always encourage her: “I don’t know what she will be when she grows up, but I will certainly encourage, motivate and support her in whatever it is. Love, protection and care she has a lot”, he explained.

In the interaction with the fans, the famous was also asked about a topic that has generated great repercussion: if she intends to give another child to Belo. However, the muse calmed the fans and gave a straight answer: “When the time is right. This is a moment that only God knows,” she concluded.